Suni Lee shares 2-word reaction on meeting LSU gymnasts Aleah Finnegan & Tori Tatum at LSU-Auburn gymnastics meet

Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee was in full spirits after meeting Filipino gymnast Aleah Finnegan and American gymnast Tori Tatum, at the LSU-Auburn gymnastics meet. The trio were seen together as No. 14 Auburn hosted No. 2 LSU in the regular season finale.

The 22-year-old Lee posted an Instagram story with Finnegan and Tatum, with the caption:

"My girls"

Still taken from Lee's Instagram (@sunisalee/Instagram)

Sunisa Lee competed at the Paris Olympics in 2024, winning a gold medal and two bronze medals. She has a total of nine (9) Olympic and World Championship medals, making her one of the most decorated American gymnasts ever.

As for Finnegan, she represented the US women's gymnastics team from 2019 to 2021 until she switched national allegiance and began representing the Philippines. She became the first gymnast from the Philippines to compete at the Olympics. Tatum represents LSU and played a key role in helping LSU win the 2024 National Championship.

The trio were in fine spirits at the Neville Arena, Alabama. No. 2 LSU managed to grab the victory over No. 14 Auburn as they were named champions of the regular SEC season.

Sunisa Lee shares hilarious Instagram story of her online work meeting

Sunisa Lee at The Olympic Games Paris 2024 - (Image via Getty)

Olympic and World Championship Medalist Sunisa Lee shared a humorous picture of her during an online work meeting after the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old from Minnesota won three medals in Paris, and off the field, she is no stranger to sharing funny posts on social media.

Lee posted a light-hearted caption to share the picture on her Instagram stories:

"Hahahaha this is what work meetings consist of," Sunisa Lee posted on Instagram

Still taken from Lee's Instagram (@sunisalee/Instagram)

The picture showcases Lee performing a gymnastic pose during her online meeting, which gathered a lot of laughs and smiles from her peers in the meeting.

Lee performed impressively at the Paris Olympics and has an impressive medal count at the age of 22. However, the American gymnast suffered from major health issues in 2023, including a non-gymnastics health-related problem that involved her kidneys, which prompted her doctors to advise against training and competing.

While she has yet to make any future announcements regarding the next time she competes, Lee has already made a name for herself and is one of the most followed gymnasts on Instagram with 3.4 million followers.

