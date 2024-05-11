Suni Lee takes time off to enjoy rapper Gunna's concert ahead of highly anticipated Core Hydration Classic 2024

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Suni Lee recently shared some glimpses from Gunna's concert in Minneapolis that took place on Friday. This comes just before the Core Hydration Classic 2024 scheduled between May 17 and 18 in Hartford.

Lee, besides being one of the most promising youngsters in the gymnastics circuit, is also an avid lover of music and concerts. The Minnesota-born gymnast is a big fan of Taylor Swift and also called herself in being in her "glowing era" when asked (during Team USA's media summit) about which era she is belongs referring to Swift's Eras Tour.

However, Lee was seen enjoying a bit of Gunna's rapping last night as she looked to make the most of her time before the important tournament next week. She took to her Instagram story to share some clicks from the last night's concert and added in the caption:

"hellooo wunna"

Suni Lee Instagram story

Suni Lee will not have much spare time as she will be one of the top gymnasts to look out for in the upcoming Core Hydration Classic. However, she will also face some strong competition from the four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and the three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas who is making a return to gymnastic competitions this season for the first time after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Core Hydration Classic will be the third tournament for Suni Lee in this 2024 Olympic season after the Winter's Cup and American Classic.

Suni Lee confident of her form amid her return from illness

Suni Lee at the Media Summit

Ever since last year, Lee has had a very rough patch as she suffered from kidney disease which left her in immense pain and nausea. However, the 21-year-old has recovered since and is performing quite well on the mat this season.

In a recent interview with Olympics.com during the Team USA media summit, the Minnesota native shed light on her recovery and form. She stated:

"Healthwise, I’m doing really good right now. I’m in remission, so I’m feeling really good, and taking my time in the gym has been feeling amazing. All of my skills are coming back and I’m just working on consistency.”

She further added:

"We’re still actually trying to come up with the smartest routines. I just get so bored and start connecting random things whenever I feel good."

The disease took a lot of toll on Lee as she had to finish her collegiate career at Auburn University early and also had to miss the US team selection camps for the 2023 World Championships.