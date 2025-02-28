Suni Lee turns up the glamor in an unique outfit as she meets Renzo Rosso at the Milan Fashion Week

Suni Lee was recently seen turning heads at Milan Fashion Week in a unique Diesel outfit. Following her Paris Olympics appearance, the American gymnast is seen making waves at multiple fashion events, including the one she attended on February 26, 2025.

Lee was among the high-profile celebrities attending the event, which also included Ashley Park, Victoria Monet, Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, and Jessica Chastain. She attended Diesel's runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a fitted long-sleeve crew neck top that featured unique and bold prints. She elevated her look with a vintage-inspired printed tie-knot, toe-long skirt and a vibrant, patterned handbag.

Lee posed for photos alongside Diesel's president, Renzo Rosso, against a visually appealing graffiti-adorned background. Further, the Olympic medalist shared a glimpse of the gift hamper she received from the fashion company, which included sunglasses and phone covers. She posed for a mirror selfie, flaunting one of the covers.

Sharing the pictures on her social media, Lee wrote:

"@diesel ❤️"

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, and Sunisa Lee of Team United States at the Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Suni Lee once opened up about how her teammates, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, helped her deal with anxiety before the team event at the Paris Games. She highlighted the nervousness she felt as a reigning Olympic champion. Having competed after navigating a series of kidney issues also added to her fear.

While reflecting on the unwavering support received from her teammates in an interview with people.com, Lee said:

“I think that I am always really nervous, but I think this time around I was more nervous because it was having to deal with the pressure of being the reigning Olympic champion and then also dealing with the health issues and then just being scared that I wasn't ready. I think last Olympics, I felt a lot more ready going into it, whereas this one, I was kind of rushed and not really mentally prepared."

Highlighting Biles and Chiles' inspiring words, she added:

“They were like, ‘No, you need to walk in and act like you are the reigning Olympic champion."

Suni Lee, along with Biles, Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, secured a gold medal in the team event at the French capital.

