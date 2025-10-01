Suni Lee turns heads at IShowSpeed’s new series launch, featured alongside Tom Brady and other stars

Suni Lee donned a red outfit as she made her appearance at IShowSpeed’s new YouTube series 'Speed Goes Pro' launch event. The six-part series features Tom Brady, Lee, Joey Chestnut, Randy Orton, and Kevin Durant.

The Olympic gymnast, who has taken a break from competition, was last seen in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lee bounced back strongly on the mat after battling kidney disease and secured three medals, including a team gold.

On Wednesday, October 1, following the series launch event, Suni Lee took to Instagram to share her look. She was seen in a red sleeveless high-neck top paired with a mini skirt. She completed the look with matching red pointed-toe heels and a red handbag.

You can find the outfit below:

Screenshot of outfit (IG/@sunisalee)

New episodes of the Speed Goes Pro series will be released every other Wednesday, starting from October 15.

Suni Lee opens up about life in New York City and what lies ahead

2025 Forbes Under 30 Summit - Source: Getty

Suni Lee moved to New York City from her hometown following the 2024 Paris Games. Lee made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games and won three medals, including all-around gold medal. After battling kidney-related issues, she delivered another impressive showing at her second Olympic appearance.

In a July 2025 exclusive interview with Olympics.com, Lee opened up about her life in New York City, saying that while she loved living here, she also missed her family and felt the pull to be closer to them

“I think I see myself in New York for a while. I really, truly just love it here,” she said. “But also there's the aspect of me wanting to move home, just to be closer to family… every time I go and see [my siblings], they're a lot bigger than they were before, and it makes me really sad.”

She added that stepping away from gymnastics had caused an identity crisis, leaving her unsure of her next steps. Her focus now is on building her personal brand and using her platform to give back to communities.

“I had this really big breakdown because I was like, 'I don't know what's going on now. Like, what am I supposed to do with my life without gymnastics?'” she recalled. “I was having an identity crisis. A big goal for me, I think, would be to build my brand and then also give back to the communities as much as possible,” she said.

Suni Lee has sat out both the U.S. Championships and the Xfinity Championships. The gymnast has not yet announced her decision on participating in the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

