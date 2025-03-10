Suni Lee turns rocks in a stunning red frock as she celebrates her 22nd birthday in style

Suni Lee recently celebrated her 22nd birthday. She shared moments from her celebration on social media.

The post featured photos of Lee in a red one-piece dress, a bouquet, and a group of pictures with friends. She also included a video from her party, showing her two cakes.

She took to Instagram on Sunday, March 9, to share the update accompanied by a caption:

"🥂🥹🫂🎊💐💛 "

Suni Lee has competed in two Olympics, winning six medals, including two gold, one silver, and three bronze. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, she claimed gold in the vault and a bronze in the team event, individual all-around, and uneven bars. She also placed sixth on the beam and 24th in the floor exercise. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lee won gold in the women's all-around event, becoming the first Asian American to do so.

When Suni Lee reflected on finding genuine friendships beyond Olympic fame

Suni Lee at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2025 Runway Show - Front Row - Source: Getty

Suni Lee has faced a demanding schedule, balancing her gymnastics career and personal life. After battling kidney conditions, she returned to competition while managing tight schedules, photoshoots, and training. Despite her Olympic success, Lee reflected on what life might be like without the intense routine. She sees a future where she can relax, spend time with friends, and travel freely without the pressures of training and competition.

Lee has also experienced the emotional toll that follows Olympic glory. While she achieved unexpected success by winning gold in Tokyo, she now faces constant questions about her future performance. Like other Olympians, she finds it challenging when people define her by her achievements. She values friendships with those who see her beyond her gold medal and hopes to maintain a more balanced life.

Reflecting on friendship, the gold medalist said in July 2024 (via si.com):

“I’d like to not have that be my entire personality. I’ve found the most genuine friendships are the ones [involving people] that don’t necessarily care.” (si.com)

In addition to her Olympic success, Lee won gold in the team event at the 2019 World Championships, silver in the floor exercise, and bronze in the uneven bars while placing eighth in the all-around and 12th on the beam.

