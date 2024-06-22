As Ryan Crouser inches closer to Paris Olympics 2024, defending champion talks about 'uncomfortable' elbow surgery that delayed his outdoor season

After clinching the gold medal in the 2024 World Indoor Championships, the two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser reflected on the 'uncomfortable' elbow surgery days that he underwent in April this year

Ryan Crouser, 31, is eyeing participating in his third consecutive Olympics, and for that, he is currently in Eugene, Oregon, to participate in the US Olympic track and field trials. The trials are currently underway at the University of Oregon's iconic Hayward Field Stadium.

Crouser has already advanced to the trials' shot put finals. The reigning Olympic shot put champion advanced to the finals on Saturday with a respectable throw of 21.44 meters. Not to mention, the top three competitors will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Ryan Crouser did not try anything fancy to attempt any record-breaking feats as he is still recovering from an elbow surgery and a torn pectoral muscle. His withdrawal from the Prefontaine Classic 2024 was also a result of these injuries.

Crouser, the Portland, Oregon, native, spoke about his elbow surgery and what exactly happened with his arm during an interview with Citius Mag on Saturday.

"I did have a operation, a hydro dissection so they go in with saline and anesthetic and go under the nerve and try and clean up and lift that nerve out of the owner groove," he stated.

He added:

"It's super uncomfortable, yeah, so that was. I did have that, it helped. We're just trying to get space through that, as an older nerve travels through the elbow, trying to get space so it can move, so that has helped a lot."[4:26 onwards]

Ryan Crouser hopes to travel to the Paris Olympics 2024 alongside Sha'Carri Richardson as a fellow passenger

Ryan Crouser is just a performance away from securing his ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024, where he will be looking to clinch a third consecutive Olympic title for the United States. The stage is set and the world record holder looks poised to make it to the French event.

While he has yet to qualify for the quadrennial competition, Crouser recently chose the reigning 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson as his potential fellow passenger for the flight to the Paris Olympics.

Speaking about which, he added (via Team USA's Instagram handle):

"Teammate next to, on the plane to Paris. That's a tough one, we're going to choose somebody small. Probably Sha'Carri [Richardson]."