"Support Women's sports"- Alexandra Cooper pens a heartfelt message after Women's Soccer League signs deal with Unwell Hydration

Podcast star Alexandra Cooper recently expressed joy after the National Women's Soccer League signed a deal with her beverage brand, Unwell Hydration. The “Call Her Daddy” podcaster signed a season-long sponsorship deal with NWSL, strengthening the league's efforts to connect with and inspire young women.

She will appear at the games to promote the league as part of a $3 million deal (According to WSJ). This is the brand's first partnership since launching last year, kicking off at the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in Orlando on Friday, March 7. Expressing her elation on the groundbreaking deal, Cooper expressed her gratitude towards NWSL.

"This is handsome down one of the most full circle holy shit moments of my career," Cooper wrote. "I'm beyond grateful to NWSL for believing in Unwell."

"Support Women's sports," she added.

Screenshot of Cooper's Instagram story (@alexandracooper).

Cooper's journey started as a Division 1 soccer player at Boston University before she ventured into podcasting. This weekend, the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in Orlando will feature pop-up experiences for Unwell, exclusive ticket deals, co-branded merchandise, and multiple appearances by Cooper, a former soccer player.

Unwell is launching a fan community, Unwell FC, to track games throughout the 2025 season. This is the brand's first partnership since its launch earlier this year and is part of Cooper's effort to connect with young fans.

"The brand had only grown since" - When Alexandra Cooper reflected on signing a deal with Spotify

In an interview with Forbes.com in December 2024, Alexandra Cooper reflected on the deal with Spotify and said her brand has grown since joining the audio streaming company. Cooper also highlighted that the deal was less about money and more about finding opportunities to expand Call Her Daddy and Unwell.

Cooper added that before joining Spotify, she would pitch her vision, but now, with success, she can see who she wants to work with.

“The brand had only grown since being at Spotify,” Cooper said. “I knew the money would be there. The deal was more about what other things people can give Call Her Daddy and Unwell that will help us grow.”

“Pre-Spotify, I had barely done any interviews, so I was pitching the dream,” Cooper added. “Now the dream is here and I’m able to turn around and see who wants to work with me.”

Alexandra Cooper signed a lucrative $60 million deal with Spotify before signing with SiriusXM. Her podcast guests include notable personalities, including American actress and activist Jane Fonda, and legendary gymnast Simone Biles.

