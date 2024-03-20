Surfing legend Kelly Slater announces he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Kalani Miller

Eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater is set to become a father for the second time. The 52-year-old and longtime girlfriend Kalani Miller recently announced this news through their Instagram handle.

Slater, 52, and Miller, 36, have been together for 16 years and will be having their first baby together. Slater already has a 27-year-old daughter Taylor Slater-Kelleher, who is a renowned photographer and painter from his first relationship.

Kalani announced her pregnancy through an Instagram reel featuring both Slater and herself, with "The Three of Us" song by Ben Harper playing in the background. The couple were seen holding each other's hands and walking along a beach.

Back in 2019 in an interview with Graham Bensinger, Miller shared her plans to have children with Kelly Slater. She said:

"I'm from a family of four. He's from a family of three. Now when I see people traveling with four kids, I can't imagine my family or anyone doing that. It's crazy. I don't know, maybe two or three.”

Miller further addressed the world champion's decision to compromise with his career for having kids. She said:

"I don't know because it would be interesting to see him try to balance both of those things and whatever, having to put his competitive nature aside for a second and put a baby first.”

Slater has been one of the greatest surfers in the circuit. In his career spanning more than 30 years, the 52-year-old has won numerous laurels including 11 World Championships and two X-games gold. However, he will be missing the Paris Olympics 2024 after he finished lower than five other surfers including Griffin Colapinto and John Florence.

How did Kelly Slater and Kalani Miller meet?

Kalani Miller and Kelly Slater

Kelly Slater and Kalani Miller met at the ASR Trade Show in San Diego. This was the time when Miller and her sister were working for Roxy, the female counterpart of Quicksilver.

In the interview with Graham Bensinger, Miller opened up about her feelings when she saw Slater for the first time. She said:

"It was funny that far into it we see each other. I remember exactly seeing him for the first time and like time really did stop.”

Miller, like her boyfriend, has a keen interest in surfing and besides that, she is a successful entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast. She co-founded the brand MIKOH with her sister OLEEMA in 2009 which deals with swimwear and swimsuits.

Besides the commercial proceedings, the brand MIKOH has also set up campaigns in the past for women who have survived breast cancer. The money that they raised through the campaign was donated to the Keep a Breast Foundation.