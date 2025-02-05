"Surrounded by love" - Aleah Finnegan shares glimpses of good times with Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard and other LSU gymnasts

Aleah Finnegan recently offered a sneak peek into her unforgettable moments with Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, and other LSU gymnasts during her senior year at LSU Gymnastics so far. Following her appearance at the Paris Olympics, the Filipin gymnast returned to the collegiate circuit for her fourth year.

Finnegan has competed in all the faceoffs so far in the 2025 season for the Tigers. Midway through the season, she shared a few glimpses of her campaign at the LSU Gymnastics, including a training session with her fellow gymnasts, including Bryant and Ballard.

She also shared a few moments from the travel diaries of the squad, including a flight. In one instance, Bryant, Kailin Chio, Chase Brock, Ballard, and other gymnasts were seen delighting in a rare snow day. Sharing the pictures, Finnegan penned a heartfelt message.

Trending

"Surrounded by love❤️"

From the five faceoffs so far in the season, the LSU Tigers have dominated three clashes against Iowa State, Florida, and Missouri. In the first appearance of the 2025 season, Finnegan competed in all events, gathering a total of 39.725 points, including 9.950, 9.900, 9.925, and 9.950 points on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor event, respectively.

Aleah Finnegan has dominated the all-around event twice in the 2025 collegiate season so far

Aleah Finnegan of the LSU Tigers during a meet against the Florida Gators in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo via Getty Images)

Aleah Finnegan has so far dominated the all-around round twice in the 2025 season. Apart from her first appearance at the home arena, she also led the event against Florida Gators. In the clash, set against the Gators at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on January 17, 2025, Finnegan topped the event after posting a total of 39.500 points in front of around 13,000 fans.

Finnegan bagged 9.950, 9.825, 9.775, and 9.950 points in vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor event, respectively. Her teammate Kailin Chio secured 38.900 points, listing 9.925, 9.225, 9.925, and 9.825 points on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor event, respectively.

Finnegan secured her spot to compete at the 2024 Paris Games after her remarkable performance at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp. She became the first female gymnast from the Philippines to compete in the Olympics since Maria-Luisa Floro and Evelyn Magluyan in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

At the Paris Games, Finnegan settled in 47th place in the all-around event and 17th in the vault event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback