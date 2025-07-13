Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announces heartbreaking withdrawal from Ed Murphey Classic

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announced her withdrawal from the Ed Murphey Classic. Recently, the American athlete won the title in the women's 400m at the Prefontaine Classic with a season's best performance of 49.43s.

McLaughlin-Levrone began the 2025 season with great dominance, and winning the 400m as well as the 400m in different editions of Grand Slam Track. The Olympic gold medalist also went out of her comfort zone to compete in the short sprints (100m as well as the 100m hurdles) and shared that moving to a different event mid-season helped her to work on her speed as well as her hurdles technique.

Post her dominance in the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was set to compete at the Ed Murphey Classic on July 12, 2025 however, she announced her last-minute withdrawal with a short note on Instagram. The American athlete shared that she made a last-minute announcement out of respect for the fans who were at the venue and anticipating her to compete.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she had been dealing with sickness since the conclusion of the Prefontaine Classic and was hoping for it to improve before making an appearance at the Ed Murphey Classic; however, she could not recover completely to be fit enough to compete.

"Out of respect for fans and those who were tuning in, just wanted to update you all! Since traveling back from Prefontaine I have been dealing with sickness. My hope was it would improve enough to run today, unfortunately it did not! Good luck to everyone at the @emurpheyclassic Looking forward to USA's! Much love to you all! God Bless" she wrote.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announces her withdrawal | Instagram@sydneymclaughlin16

McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her excitement to return to the track at the US National Championships later this month.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about her performance at the Prefontaine Classic

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about her performance at the Prefontaine Classic in a post-race interview and expressed her disappointment. The Olympic gold medalist shared that she had the capability to put forward stronger performances and was actively working towards improving her 400m.

Moreover, she shared that every race brings about a new learning opportunity for her.

"Disappointment. I just know that I'm more fit than that. So, it's just about executing and putting our race together. And like I said yesterday, the 400m is something that I'm working on. So, every time I just feel like I'm learning a bit more. But yeah, definitely always want to go faster and I know I'm capable of it," she said. (0:33 onwards)

McLaughlin-Levrone hoped to improve her performances even further as the season progressed.

