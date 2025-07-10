Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone appeals to fans after being named for a major honor in contention with A'ja Wilson, Simone Biles, and others

Olympic champion hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently appealed to her fans after being nominated for a major honor. This year, the Olympic champion has been nominated for the ESPY awards.
McLaughlin-Levrone shared an Instagram post about her nomination. The soon-to-be 26-year-old athlete is nominated alongside A'ja Wilson and Simone Biles for the Best Athlete—Women's Sports award.
McLaughlin-Levrone appealed to her followers to vote in large numbers as she wrote in her Instagram post:
"The ESPYs! Wow. Blessed and thankful for this nomination!! Make sure to cast your vote before the poll closes! 🫶🤍🥹 Thank you guys for all the love and support. LINK IN MY BIO. Voting closes July 16th 5pm ET"
A few days ago, McLaughlin-Levrone revealed her role models and the qualities she imbibed from them in a conversation with the On Her Turf channel.
"I definitely looked up to Allyson Felix and Sanya Richards-Ross growing up, for sure. Both of them, just amazing athletes. Just so strong, so powerful, but also so poised. And I think how they carried themselves more than anything is what really inspired me to want to be the best at what I do, but also do it with class and grace," McLaughlin-Levrone said.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently participated in the Eugene Prefontaine Classic. She won the 400m dash with a seasonal best timing of 49.43 seconds.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about her never-ending journey of learning on the track
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared her thoughts about her consistent learning in track and field. In a conversation with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green on the Ready Set Go podcast, the athlete revealed (10:14 onwards):
“Yeah, there's just this desire for whatever I'm doing to be the best. And I think whether it is the 400 hurdles, the 200 this weekend or the 100 and the 100 hurdles, I just want to be the best that I can be when I step on the track."
“And I truly feel like I'm a student of the sport, which is wanting to learn in every way, shape, and form I can, so, like, learning how to do block starts out for the 100, right? Like I'm learning that I need to drop my front knee a little bit more parallel to the track and drive that first step and toe drag if I can, and stay down,” she added.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone aims to reclaim her 400m hurdles title at the Tokyo World Championships in September 2025.