Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone appeals to fans after being named for a major honor in contention with A'ja Wilson, Simone Biles, and others

Olympic champion hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently appealed to her fans after being nominated for a major honor. This year, the Olympic champion has been nominated for the ESPY awards.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone shared an Instagram post about her nomination. The soon-to-be 26-year-old athlete is nominated alongside A'ja Wilson and Simone Biles for the Best Athlete—Women's Sports award.

McLaughlin-Levrone appealed to her followers to vote in large numbers as she wrote in her Instagram post:

"The ESPYs! Wow. Blessed and thankful for this nomination!! Make sure to cast your vote before the poll closes! 🫶🤍🥹 Thank you guys for all the love and support. LINK IN MY BIO. Voting closes July 16th 5pm ET"

Ad

Trending

Ad

A few days ago, McLaughlin-Levrone revealed her role models and the qualities she imbibed from them in a conversation with the On Her Turf channel.

"I definitely looked up to Allyson Felix and Sanya Richards-Ross growing up, for sure. Both of them, just amazing athletes. Just so strong, so powerful, but also so poised. And I think how they carried themselves more than anything is what really inspired me to want to be the best at what I do, but also do it with class and grace," McLaughlin-Levrone said.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently participated in the Eugene Prefontaine Classic. She won the 400m dash with a seasonal best timing of 49.43 seconds.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about her never-ending journey of learning on the track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in action at the Prefontaine Classic - (Image Source: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared her thoughts about her consistent learning in track and field. In a conversation with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green on the Ready Set Go podcast, the athlete revealed (10:14 onwards):

Ad

“Yeah, there's just this desire for whatever I'm doing to be the best. And I think whether it is the 400 hurdles, the 200 this weekend or the 100 and the 100 hurdles, I just want to be the best that I can be when I step on the track."

“And I truly feel like I'm a student of the sport, which is wanting to learn in every way, shape, and form I can, so, like, learning how to do block starts out for the 100, right? Like I'm learning that I need to drop my front knee a little bit more parallel to the track and drive that first step and toe drag if I can, and stay down,” she added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone aims to reclaim her 400m hurdles title at the Tokyo World Championships in September 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More