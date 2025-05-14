Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone drops 3-word reaction while flaunting her new hairstyle

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was seen flaunting her new hairstyle following her appearance at the Grand Slam Track Miami. She headlined the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track held from April 4 to 6, 2025, in Kingston, Jamaica.
McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the 400m hurdles event in Kingston by recording an impressive time of 52.76 seconds. She defeated her teammate Dalilah Muhammad and the home crowd's favorite Rushell Clayton, who posted 54.59 and 55.02 seconds, respectively. After the two Grand Slam titles, the multiple-time Olympic medalist is training to compete at the upcoming stop of the event, scheduled in Philadelphia, USA.
Amid her training routine, McLaughlin-Levrone gave fans a glimpse of her new hairstyle with a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. She was seen flaunting her intense curls tied in a ponytail. The American athlete was seen donning a grey tracksuit, which she paired with a black puffer jacket. She wrote:
"Crazy hair day."
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone topped her pet event, the 400m hurdles, at the Miami edition of the Grand Slam Track by registering 49.69 seconds. To achieve this feat, she surpassed heptathlete Anna Hall and Jamaican athlete Andrenette Knight, who clocked 51.68 and 51.80 seconds, respectively.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gears up to compete in her first pro 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia
Following her victory at the Grand Slam Track Miami, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her interest in competing in the short-distance hurdles. In an interview with Flo Track, she emphasized the need to improve her hurdling technique to keep up with the intense competition in the event.
"If we are actually gonna go to the short hurdles, definitely wanna work on my hurdle technique for sure and those girls are running really fast, so I would love to go out there, challenge myself. I would love to hopefully PR and challenge myself in the one which would just help me with my sprint mechanics, help me with my hurdle technique and yeah just put myself in a different position than I'm used to," she said.
McLaughlin-Levrone will be seen making her debut at the event, scheduled from May 30 to June 1, after having last competed in the event at the USATF Golden Games in May 2021, where she recorded 12.65 seconds, only 0.53 seconds shy of the world record registered by Tobi Amusan in 2022.