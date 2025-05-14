Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone drops 3-word reaction while flaunting her new hairstyle

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was seen flaunting her new hairstyle following her appearance at the Grand Slam Track Miami. She headlined the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track held from April 4 to 6, 2025, in Kingston, Jamaica.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the 400m hurdles event in Kingston by recording an impressive time of 52.76 seconds. She defeated her teammate Dalilah Muhammad and the home crowd's favorite Rushell Clayton, who posted 54.59 and 55.02 seconds, respectively. After the two Grand Slam titles, the multiple-time Olympic medalist is training to compete at the upcoming stop of the event, scheduled in Philadelphia, USA.

Amid her training routine, McLaughlin-Levrone gave fans a glimpse of her new hairstyle with a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. She was seen flaunting her intense curls tied in a ponytail. The American athlete was seen donning a grey tracksuit, which she paired with a black puffer jacket. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Crazy hair day."

Screenshot of McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story. (Images by Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone topped her pet event, the 400m hurdles, at the Miami edition of the Grand Slam Track by registering 49.69 seconds. To achieve this feat, she surpassed heptathlete Anna Hall and Jamaican athlete Andrenette Knight, who clocked 51.68 and 51.80 seconds, respectively.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gears up to compete in her first pro 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Following her victory at the Grand Slam Track Miami, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her interest in competing in the short-distance hurdles. In an interview with Flo Track, she emphasized the need to improve her hurdling technique to keep up with the intense competition in the event.

Ad

"If we are actually gonna go to the short hurdles, definitely wanna work on my hurdle technique for sure and those girls are running really fast, so I would love to go out there, challenge myself. I would love to hopefully PR and challenge myself in the one which would just help me with my sprint mechanics, help me with my hurdle technique and yeah just put myself in a different position than I'm used to," she said.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone will be seen making her debut at the event, scheduled from May 30 to June 1, after having last competed in the event at the USATF Golden Games in May 2021, where she recorded 12.65 seconds, only 0.53 seconds shy of the world record registered by Tobi Amusan in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More