Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone explains how she stays aware of competitors while executing strategy in 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up about keeping track of her competitors while racing. The American hurdler is currently gearing up for Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she clinched two gold medals. She bagged her first one in the 400m hurdles, where she clocked an impressive world record of 50.37s, besting Anna Cockrell and Femke Bol. Following this, she won another gold medal in the 4x400m relay, where she and her team stood atop the podium after recording 3:15.27s.

Currently, she is in her off-season and is gearing up for her upcoming tournament. Amid this, the Olympian sat for an interview with track legend Michael Johnson at the 2025 Upfront Summit. Here, she was asked about whether she keeps track of her competitors while racing. Replying to this, she said that she's always aware of who's in the lead during the race. She said (4:50 onwards):

Ad

Trending

"I think you are always aware right especially when you can see the girls outside of you, you know who's going over the hurdle first as who's in the lead so I think I'm always cognizant of it especially going down the backstretch but ultimately you have to run your race.

"You have your race plan, I know what my coach has told me to execute and I know once you get to hurdle 7, hurdle 8, that's when the race really starts and from there it's just giving it everything you have and making sure you get over the hurdles clean coming home," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Ad

Ad

Michael Johnson revealed why he chose Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as the first athlete

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was the first athlete selected by Michael Johnson for the Grand Slam Track League. Recently, the American hurdler in an interview opened up about getting 'flak' because of her personality on the track. Talking about focusing more on delivering performances instead of the personality, she said:

Ad

"I get a lot of flak for not showing personality on the track but it's because I'm trying to give you all the best performances possible. If you want personality, you gonna have to get it here (indicating off-track). Pick one. We can't have both."

Echoing this, Johnson said he resonated with McLaughlin-Levrone as he was also judged because of his personality on the track. Revealing the reason behind signing the Olympic champion as the first athlete for his event, he said:

Ad

"One reason Sydney was the first athlete I signed is because I identify with her. I was also criticized for not showing personality because I was all business on the track which is how I got the results. After the race is where you got to see my personality," Johnson said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be competing in the 400m flat race at the Grand Slam Track League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback