Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expresses gratitude after receiving major honor for performances in the Olympic season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently reacted to becoming the 2024 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. The 400m hurdler champion competed for the Kentucky Wildcats team for one year.

McLaughlin-Levrone had an impressive 2024 season during which she put up some exceptional performances at the Paris Olympics. Following this, she enjoyed her off-season by vacationing and spending time with her husband, Andre Levrone. Presently, the athlete is preparing for the upcoming track season, and amid this, she was named the 2024 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.

The American won the award with 1004 votes, surpassing Nick Mingione, Lamar Jackson, and Masai Russell. McLaughlin-Levrone showcased gratitude for this achievement by resharing Kentucky Track's post, about her win, on her Instagram story and wrote:

Trending

"Honored🙏🏻🤍 "

McLaughlin-Levrone’s Instagram story

Nick Mingione secured second place with 653 votes, followed closely by basketball player Travis Perry in third with 651 votes.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone received this award for her incredible performances at the Paris Olympics, where she won two gold medals. She clinched the first position in the 400m hurdles, clocking a world record of 50.37s and besting her on-field rivals Anna Cockrell and Femke Bol, who claimed second and third place, respectively.

Following this, she bagged another gold medal in the 4x400m relay, where she and her team clocked an American record of 3:15.27.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her learnings at the Kentucky University

In Picture: 400m hurdles champion, McLaughlin-Levrone- Source: Getty

In September 2024, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was honoured by her alma mater, the University of Kentucky, as she was inducted into its Hall of Fame.

While receiving this award, the hurdler delivered a speech, reminiscing about her time at the institution. Opening up about her learnings at the university, she revealed that she learnt what training like a pro means and how she learnt to do laundry.

"It was here that I learned by watching other amazing athletes like Kenny Harrison, Omar McLoud, Leah Nugent, and Corey Carter, what it meant to be a pro and train like one. I learned what true friendship looks like and I learned how to do my laundry for the first time," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. (1:46- 2:00)

The athlete was overwhelmed on being inducted into her university's Hall of Fame and she made her feelings known by sharing a bunch of pictures on Instagram alongwith a heartfelt note in the caption, which read:

"Once a wildcat, always a wildcat! 💙😊Beyond grateful to have been inducted into the 2024 class of the University of Kentucky Hall of Fame. Definitely bled blue while I was here, so much growth and adversity that led me to where I am now. Thank you to the UK fan base for always showing such love and treating me like family. 🫶🏽 much love! Go cats. ✨"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turned pro in 2018, after competing for the Kentucky Wildcats for one year. She is now the first professional athlete to be named the Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback