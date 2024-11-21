Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone flaunts new hairstyle as she decides to go "natural"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently shared her new hairstyle amid her preparations for Grand Slam Track. The athlete was one of the first athletes to be selected for Michael Johnson's event.

McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record of 50.37s at the Paris Olympics, beating Anna Cockrell and arch-rival Femke Bol, who claimed second and third place, respectively. The hurdler won another gold in the 4x400m relay event.

Following this, the American athlete ran in the Brussels Diamond League, where she ran two invitational races. Now, the athlete is gearing up for track and field legend Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track and before the event, the 25-year-old was recently seen flaunting her new hair.

She took to her Instagram stories to share updates related to her new hairstyle. The first one showed her sitting in a salon chair, and the caption read:

"When I tell you I wont be going blonde again anytime soon.. no ma'am."

Following this, she added a story of her sitting in her car and flaunting her hair. She wrote in the caption about going "natural."

"My hair can't handle the bleach anymore🥹 it must go! Excited to go natural!" said McLaughlin-Levrone.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about getting introduced to skincare

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about her introduction to skincare, in an interview with Byrdie.com on March 12. The Olympian said that it was her older sister, Morgan McLaughlin, whose products were her "first encounter" with skincare while growing up.

McLaughlin-Levrone said,

"My sister is five years older than me, so my first encounter with skincare was a lot of her products that I found in the bathroom growing up. Watching her go through some of the ebbs and flows of figuring out what worked for her skin, it became a passion," .

The 400m hurdler also spoke about her skin type:

"I have pretty dry skin. There's often a little bit of flaking. So, I have to be extra cautious about that, and then make sure my skin is properly hydrated.”

McLaughlin-Levrone has won four Olympic gold medals. She won two in the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and the other two were bagged by her in the same events at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Along with her Olympic medals, the American athlete's World Championship accomplishments are exceptional as well. She has won three golds and one silver at the Worlds in the course of her career. She won her first gold in the competition in the 4x400m relay at the 2019 Doha Championships, She then went on to win gold medals at the 2022 Worlds in Eugene in the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay.

