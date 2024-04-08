Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone juggles while wearing her husband's shoes in sneak-peak of her Sunday

Sydney McLaughlin has been a dominant force on the track for a while now, but she recently showed off her fun side to fans in the most unexpected manner. The American shared a video of her juggling four balls efficiently, all while wearing her husband's shoes!

McLaughlin hasn't been in action since July 2023, when she competed at the USATF Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Post that, she pulled out of the Budapest World Athletics Championships due to a knee injury, saying she wanted to focus on being fit for the 2024 Olympics.

In her off time, the sprinter has bettered her list of achievements outside of the stadium. The 24-year-old published her debut novel titled “Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith” earlier this year, it seems like she has mastered the art of juggling now.

Taking to her Instagram story, the American shared a video of herself dressed in a pair of casual sweatpants, confidently juggling four balls while wearing her husband Andre Levrone’s shoes.

She captioned her story,

“It's Dre’s shoes for me. Happy Sunday”

Via Sydney McLaughlin's Instagram story

Who is Sydney McLaughlin’s husband Andre Levrone?

Sydney McLaughlin is married to Andre Levrone, a former NFL player. Levrone started playing as a youngster, guiding his school, the Our Lady of Good Counsel, to four straight Maryland State Championships.

In his collegiate career, Levrone played for the University of Virginia, from 2013 to 2017, and graduated with a degree in Mass Communications and Media Studies. He played for the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers later in his NFL career, before retiring at the age of 25.

Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone first met each other in 2020, when the latter slid into the American track star’s Instagram DM. The couple went public in December of 2020, much to the fans' delight.

A few months later, McLaughlin was off to Tokyo for the 2020 Games, where she struck gold twice, once in the 400m hurdles and once in the 4x400m relay.

A handful of days after her Olympic exploits, Levrone proposed to McLaughlin at the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale. The two got married in a beautiful ceremony at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Wisconsin, in June 2022.