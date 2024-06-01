"Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone looked like she jogged the last 100m tbh"- Fans react to the American clocking a world lead in 400mH in her season opener

  • home icon
By Adityan Pillai
Modified Jun 01, 2024 04:57 GMT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made an impressive 400m Hurdles season debut at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet on Friday (May 31). The reigning Olympic gold medalist clocked a world-leading performance of 52.70s in the event, which was her first official 400m hurdles race in 22 months.

McLaughlin-Levrone started the 2024 Olympic season on a high. The American athlete clocked her personal best in the 200m at the LA Grand Prix in May with a timing of 22.07s. Within two weeks, she put forward another incredible performance at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet in her 400m hurdles season opener.

The Olympic gold medalist dominated the pack with a strong start and drive phase. As she reached the finishing line, she seemed confident and held on to the momentum, leading to an incredible season opener.

Fans were stunned by her performance and took to X to express their opinions about the same.

"She looked like she jogged the last 100m tbh," wrote a fan.
"Happy for her. I remember she missed the 2023 world championship because of a knee injury," wrote another fan.
"I don’t know if it was easy for her, but she made it look easy. And given she had not done this for almost 2 years, it’s freaking fantastic and amazing," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"She was holding back," wrote a fan.
"As a fan I’m disappointed that she just went back to the 400mH instead of going for the new challenge of the 400m flat (or better yet the double), tweeted a fan.
"She’s perfection!! I want to run the 400hs better than her so Bad 😂," another fan chimed in.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on Paris Olympics prospects

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will enter the Paris Olympics as the reigning 400m Hurdles champion. This year, she faces a great challenge from Femke Bol, who began the 2024 season in great form at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

In a post-race interview after the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, she opened up on the possibility of winning two medals at the Paris Olympic Games.

"No. That's definitely a possibility in the future but just wanting to come back, after last year, stick to one event and try to do the best I can, be healthy, which we are, and I'm very happy about," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said.

With a month to go for the U.S. Olympic team track and field trials, fans await an incredible showdown between the top athletes of the country.

