Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her feelings known on spending her $100k Grand Slam Track winnings

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared her thoughts on how she would spend her winnings from the 2025 Grand Slam Track (GST). She earned a whopping $100,000 from her participation in GST’s inaugural meeting held in Kingston.

She raced in the long hurdles group, where she comprehensively won both the 400m hurdles and 400m flat events, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field. While the world record holder claimed the title in her signature event with a 52.76s run, she clocked a time of 50.32s in the flat event, despite strong windy conditions.

Following this victory, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared how she was spending her money in a post-race interview with FloTrack.

“$100,000, pockets a little heavier today. What you gonna spend the money on?” McLaughlin-Levrone was asked via FloTrack.

McLaughlin-Levrone responded, stating:

“That’s going to savings. #Adulting”

In a different post-race interview via Citus Mag, the 25-year-old also shared what she enjoyed most about her time in Jamaica beyond the cash prize. She said that the food and seasoning were great and that her husband Andre Levrone had tried the wings, which she also planned to try.

The star hurdler also commented about the supportive and welcoming atmosphere at the Jamaica National Stadium, despite never having competed in that stadium before.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone weighs in on attempting a double at future Olympics or World Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After her remarkable season-opening performances at the 2025 Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was questioned if her current race strategy could be an indication towards her potentially competing in two events or doubling up at a major championship such as the World Championships or the Olympics.

To this, she reacted during the same Citius Mag interview, saying (2:50 onwards):

“I think anything's possible. I'm somebody I like to take it one step at a time. So, I think everything's on the table. We'll just have to see where we fare up and continue to progress through the season and take one step at a time.”

Notably, McLaughlin-Levrone has never doubled up in individual events at major competitions.

Besides running her signature 400m hurdles, she regularly competes in the women’s 4x400m relay at prestigious tournaments. She appeared in both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, where she contributed to Team USA’s victories in both individual and relay events.

