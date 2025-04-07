Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes surprising confession about future track plans 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made a surprising confession about her plans to compete in different events in her upcoming Grand Slam Track races. The American athlete primarily competes in the 400m hurdles and has made appearances in the 400m as well as the 200m; however, she expressed her desire to switch to short sprinting events like the 100m and the 100m hurdles.

The 25-year-old made her season debut in the inaugural edition of Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica, and competed in the 400m and the 400m hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone put forward dominating performances in both events to clinch the title and win the ultimate prize money of $100,000.

After the conclusion of the event, the Olympic gold medalist spoke about her plans for the upcoming edition of Grand Slam Track and weighed in on competing in different events. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed that she is looking to compete in a combination of different events and revealed that she is aiming to compete in the 100m and the 100m hurdles in the upcoming edition of Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia.

"We're going to do different slams. We might do the 100, 100 hurdles. We might do the 2, 4 (hundred). So, its going to be a little bit of everything. I really want to just kind of test myself over a range of events and kind of see where I fare up with the best of the best," she said. (1:25 onwards)

"We're definitely going to do the 400, 400m hurdles may be one more time. But right now we're looking at the 100m, 100m hurdles for Phily and maybe the 200m, 400m too," she added.

Furthermore, she expressed her desire to go out of her comfort zone and test her capabilities before the World Championships in Tokyo later this year.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on facing scrutiny for competing less in the track season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates on the podium at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about facing scrutiny for competing less in the track season in a pre-race interview at Grand Slam Track. The American athlete is known for putting forward incredible performances in her appearances however, she is very selective with the races that she competes in.

McLaughlin-Levrone revealed how, even though fans want to see her compete in more races, she had to decide between being selective with her races after considering multiple aspects, like her mental and physical health.

“I do race and there's athletes who race even less than I do. I think the reality is, (while) I appreciate the sport for wanting me to be in the spotlight, but at the same time as an athlete, for my mental health, for my physical health, I have to make decisions that people are not going to be okay with. And I have to be okay with that,” she said.

Furthermore, she revealed that even though she tries to compete to the best of her abilities on the track, it is not possible to please everybody.

