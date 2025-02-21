Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on one distinctive quality that sets her apart from her competitors

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently voiced her opinion on what she thinks sets her apart from her competitors. McLaughlin-Levrone made waves with her campaign at the 2024 Paris Games, where she clinched two gold medals.

McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the 400m hurdles event at the French capital after registering a world record for the sixth time, posting a stunning 50.37 seconds. She achieved this career-defining feat by defeating fellow teammate Anna Cockrell and her fiercest rival, Femke Bol.

The American athlete ran the second leg in the women's 4x400m relay event, earning a clear lead for the squad. In a recent interview for the Grand Slam Track, when asked about the one thing she thinks sets her apart from her competitors, she highlighted her versatility on track and field.

"I really feel like I'm versatile. I can do a plethora of events from the sprinting to the 400 to the hurdles to the short hurdles."

When the interviewer mentioned her collegiate long jump participation, the Olympic gold medalist chimed:

"Long jump, it's like the hep without the hep. I feel like that one of my strengths is that I'm very dynamic."

The American squad, including McLaughlin-Levrone, Shamier Little, Gabby Thomas, and Alexis Holmes secured a gold medal in the 4x400m relay event at the Paris Games after defeating the Dutch and British squads.

Tara Davis-Woodhall humorously pleaded with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to refrain from competing in the long jump

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

In a hilarious turn of events, Paris Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall pleaded with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to refrain from competing in the long jump. A few days back, "Jumpers.world" shared a video of the hurdler and sprinter competing in a long jump event, an event she hasn't competed in nearly seven years, during a high school meet.

The Olympian posted a remarkable distance of 6.30m. Reflecting on her past performance, she expressed her wish to give it another try, writing:

"I hope to try again someday!"

Screenshot of McLaughlin-Levrone Instagram post's comment section.

The Olympic gold medalist and World Championships silver medalist Davis-Woodhall reacted to the post with a humorous message, penning:

"Please no 🙃 I beg."

Screenshot of McLaughlin-Levrone Instagram post's comment section.

Tara Davis-Woodhall secured her first Olympic gold medal in the long jump event at the Paris edition after registering a jump of 7.10m.

