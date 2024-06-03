Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on the possibility of going sub-50 in 400m hurdles after impressive season opener

With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently presented her thoughts on running the 400m hurdles under 50 seconds. McLaughlin-Levrone ran the 2024 season's 400m hurdles debut at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet, competing in the event after 22 months.

She topped the events with an impressive time of 52.70 seconds, setting a world lead on Friday, May 31, in Atlanta, Georgia. The American hurdler holds the world record in the event, which she set at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, held on home soil, with a striking time of 50.68 seconds.

During an interview with Blog Run Blog after the race at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet, she asserted confidence in running the 400m hurdles in sub-50. She stated that although the "numbers are possible," it might take time.

"I have no idea you know it's really, it's a progression," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "I know that the numbers are possible but it's a matter of getting there and I think people don't understand as an athlete you're not gonna come out of the gates ready to do that all the time. You know it's a human body that's not actually meant to push this hard, but we are pushing it through its limits. So I just wanna continue to stay healthy."

"I wanna compete in Europe" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expresses amidst her Coach Bob Kersee's statements on skipping competitions in Europe

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States looks on after competing in the Women's 60m during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her joy in competing at meets in Europe amidst her coach Bob Kersee's statements on missing the meets.

During a recent interview with Citius Mag, Kersee stated the logistical challenges, travel duration, and diet changes as the reasons for withdrawing from competing in Europe. However, McLaughlin-Levrone, who trains under Kersee in Los Angeles holds a different approach.

During the same interview with Blog Run Blog, she expressed delight in competing in Eupore while reflecting on the races she competed in at the 2019 Diamond League.

"I love all over," she said. "I love all the world. I mean some races that I got to run in Europe have been absolutely amazing. You know watching Oslo yesterday, I was telling Andre (husband) 'I remember running there in 2019.' That track is just insane and crowd. So I think like I said, this year, it really is just getting ready for Trials. I wanna go back to Europe, I wanna compete in Europe. Those races are always so fun."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competed at the 2019 Oslo Diamond League, securing the top place with 54.16 seconds.