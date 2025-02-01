Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone plays custom golf with husband Andre Levrone as she unveils latest collaboration

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared a glimpse of playing custom golf with her husband Andre Levrone. She also revealed her new collaboration with Parsons Xtreme Golf.

McLaughlin-Levrone recently concluded her 2024 season after delivering some notable performances at the Paris Olympics and the Diamond League finals. The athlete, now in her off-season, is gearing up for the 2025 track season. Amid this, the American landed on a new collaboration with Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXR) and revealed the news while playing custom golf with her husband.

The Olympic champion took to her Instagram story, sharing a video of Andre playing custom golf.

Trending

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story (@sydneymclaughlin16/IG)

Following this, she shared another picture of herself and her husband, donning sports fits. She wore a maroon-colored high-neck top with leggings, and Andre wore a blue-colored jacket with black track pants. The story's caption read:

"Thank you PXG for helping us get fitted properly with some clubs!"

McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story

Ahead of her off-season, McLaughlin-Levrone competed at the Paris Olympics, winning two gold medals. She clinched her first in the 400m hurdles, clocking an impressive world record of 50.37s, besting Anna Cockrell and Femke Bol.

In the women's 4x400m relay, she ran the second leg in 47.71s and played a significant role in helping her team win the gold medal.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how her husband Andre Levrone is special to her

McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how her husband Andre Levrone was special to her, talking about his honesty and commitment to God. In her memoir, Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith, the athlete recalled an incident where she was preparing a speech to tell Levrone that their relationship was going too fast.

She used Proverbs 4:23 to convey her emotions, which were, "Above all else, guard your heart," suggesting to slow down their bond to prevent the emotional hurt. Andre Levrone replied that the proverb doesn't suggest protecting our hearts from people but from sins. He further asked her if she looked at him as someone who believed in faith.

Realizing how special he was, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wrote:

“No man had ever said anything like that to me before. I didn't understand how he'd gotten to a place where he could speak so openly about his past mistakes. For years, I'd tried to hide mine. Bury my shame. Run from it. Of course, that hadn't worked. Mistakes and insecurities haunted me nearly every day of my life. But now with Andre, my past didn't seem like something I needed to hide from.”

The American hurdling champion will next be seen competing at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League in 2025, slated to commence in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback