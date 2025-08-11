Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses in blue backless dress while celebrating her 26th birthday

  • home icon
By Janhavi Shinde
Published Aug 11, 2025 00:57 GMT
Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone during the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated her 26th birthday on August 7, 2025, while leaving the fans in awe with glimpses of her chic celebration. Born in 1999 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated her 26th birthday this year with her close ones, snippets of which she shared on Instagram.

McLaughlin-Levrone shared a carousel of pictures, with the first one stealing the spotlight in a backless blue dress with an ombre texture. She paired the dress with black strapped heels and a silver watch. She appeared to be on a short trip to celebrate her birthday with her husband, Andre Levrone.

In a selfie with Andre, she is seen wearing a one-stripe floral dress, which she graciously paired with big golden earrings. She also shared a sweet birthday poster gifted to her, which featured a few heartwarming moments from her life.

McLaughlin-Levrone shared a video of a scrumptious meal that she enjoyed with her friends against a serene backdrop of the ocean. Sharing the carousel of pictures, she wrote:

"🎂🫶🏽 26 and all the flicks 🤗"
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was born to Willie and Mary McLaughlin, both of whom hold a decent athletics record.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on her approach towards track and field

Sydney McLaughlin-Levronne during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up on her mental approach towards track and field, stating she sees herself as a learner in the sport. In an episode of Ready Set Go with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, McLaughlin-Levrone stated that she approaches every event, including the 100m, 200m, and 400m hurdles, with the same intensity.

"There's just this desire for whatever I'm doing to be the best. And I think whether it is the 400 hurdles, the 200 this weekend or the 100 and the 100 hurdles, I just want to be the best that I can be when I step on the track," McLaughlin-Levrone said (10:14 onwards).
"And I truly feel like I'm a student of the sport, which is wanting to learn in every way, shape and form I can, so, like, learning how to do block starts out for the 100, right? Like I'm learning that I need to drop my front knee a little bit more parallel to the track and drive that first step and toe drag if I can, and stay down.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and holds the 400m hurdles record, which she posted at the Paris Games by clocking 50.37s.

Janhavi Shinde

Edited by Tushhita Barua
