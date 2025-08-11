Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses in blue backless dress while celebrating her 26th birthday

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated her 26th birthday on August 7, 2025, while leaving the fans in awe with glimpses of her chic celebration. Born in 1999 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated her 26th birthday this year with her close ones, snippets of which she shared on Instagram.McLaughlin-Levrone shared a carousel of pictures, with the first one stealing the spotlight in a backless blue dress with an ombre texture. She paired the dress with black strapped heels and a silver watch. She appeared to be on a short trip to celebrate her birthday with her husband, Andre Levrone.In a selfie with Andre, she is seen wearing a one-stripe floral dress, which she graciously paired with big golden earrings. She also shared a sweet birthday poster gifted to her, which featured a few heartwarming moments from her life.McLaughlin-Levrone shared a video of a scrumptious meal that she enjoyed with her friends against a serene backdrop of the ocean. Sharing the carousel of pictures, she wrote:&quot;🎂🫶🏽 26 and all the flicks 🤗&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydney McLaughlin-Levrone was born to Willie and Mary McLaughlin, both of whom hold a decent athletics record.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on her approach towards track and fieldSydney McLaughlin-Levronne during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up on her mental approach towards track and field, stating she sees herself as a learner in the sport. In an episode of Ready Set Go with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, McLaughlin-Levrone stated that she approaches every event, including the 100m, 200m, and 400m hurdles, with the same intensity.&quot;There's just this desire for whatever I'm doing to be the best. And I think whether it is the 400 hurdles, the 200 this weekend or the 100 and the 100 hurdles, I just want to be the best that I can be when I step on the track,&quot; McLaughlin-Levrone said (10:14 onwards).&quot;And I truly feel like I'm a student of the sport, which is wanting to learn in every way, shape and form I can, so, like, learning how to do block starts out for the 100, right? Like I'm learning that I need to drop my front knee a little bit more parallel to the track and drive that first step and toe drag if I can, and stay down.”Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and holds the 400m hurdles record, which she posted at the Paris Games by clocking 50.37s.