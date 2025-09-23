  • home icon
  Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts as Charlie Kirk's wife Erika forgives his killer during emotional and powerful speech

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts as Charlie Kirk's wife Erika forgives his killer during emotional and powerful speech

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 23, 2025 01:48 GMT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts to Charlie Kirk
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts to Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Kirk forgiving his killer

Sydney McLauighlin-Levrone recently shared her thoughts on Erika Kirk's emotional speech about her husband Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10.

McLaughlin-Levrone shared a video of Kirk's speech on her Instagram profile. In the video, Kirk was seen addressing the crowd at a memorial service held in honor of Charlie Kirk, forgiving the alleged killer Tyler Robinson because of Jesus.

Kirk said,

"Jesus said, 'Father forgive them, for they not know what they do.' I forgive him."
also-read-trending Trending

McLaughlin-Levrone couldn't help but share her reaction as she wrote in the caption of her story,

"🙏❤️man.."
Screengrab of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story on Charlie Kirk
Screengrab of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story on Charlie Kirk [Image Source : Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram]

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk was a writer cum conservative activist, who had co-founded the Turning Point USA in 2012, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting conservative politics in high school, colleges and university campuses. Kirk was delivering a lecture at the Utah Valley University under this banner on September 10, when he was shot in the neck.

Meanwhile Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ended her season on a high with her brilliant performance at the World Championships in Tokyo. She not only won her debut gold medal in women's 400m, but also contributed to the gold medal won by Team USA in women's 4x400m relay.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's performance in the 2025 season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's performances throughout the 2025 season
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's performances throughout the 2025 season [Image Source : Getty]

After a historic experience at the Paris Olympics last year, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone decided to experiment with her choices in the 2025 season. Instead of sticking to her favorite event i.e. the women's 400m hurdles, the 26-year-old athlete tried her luck out in the women's 400m dash.

McLaughlin-Levrone began with a bang at the inaugural leg of the Grand Slam Track league in Kingston. The Olympic champion athlete participated in both the women's 400m and the women's 400m hurdles, winning them with absolute ease.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone further participated in the Miami, as well as the Philadelphia legs of the Grand Slam Track leagues, and won most of them. The only exception was the 100m hurdles event at the Philadelphia meet, where the American athlete finished fifth overall with a timing of 12.70 seconds.

However, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had probably saved her best for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Despite facing a competitive field with athletes like Salwa Eid Naser, Marileidy Paulino, McLaughlin-Levrone gave it her all as she established a new championship record of 47.78 seconds, missing the world record by just 1.18 second. However, McLaughlin-Levrone immediately set the sights on the women's 4x400m relay event, where Team USA won the gold medal with a new championship record timing of 3:16.61.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

