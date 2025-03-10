Former NFL player and Olympic legend Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband, Andre, recently turned 30. However, he wasn't prepared for the sweet surprise ahead.

Ad

Levrone shared several photos of his 30th birthday, including a sweet surprise from his wife. One of them was a collage of his childhood and NFL journey.

An ecstatic Andre Levrone shared it on his Instagram profile, writing in the caption:

"Each day, each month, and each year God’s goodness continues to abound in my life. 30 years of His steadfast love….& a surprise party thanks to my wife 🥳"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Levrone initially played college football for the University of Virginia till 2017, his year of graduation. After he graduated, Andre Levrone signed up for the NFL. He played for teams like Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars, before retiring from the sport in 2020 to focus on his seminary services.

Around the same time, Andre Levrone came into contact with Sydney McLaughlin, who was equally devoted to her Christian faith. The couple began dating each other and soon got engaged in August 2021. A year later, the two tied the knot.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone talks about overcoming struggles as an athlete

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on overcoming struggles as an athlete [Image Source: Getty]

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes in the current track and field. However, her journey to stardom was far from a cakewalk, about which she recently opened up in an interview.

Ad

In a conversation with the World Athletics, McLaughlin-Levrone said:

"I love pushing boundaries in general whether its in track and field or just in life and so Being able to step on the track every single day and figure out how to be better than I was the day before is something I pride myself on and I want to continue doing so and show that it is possible with hard work and determination."

Ad

"The road is not always going to be easy, but it’s about your attitude and how you face those challenges that is going to shape you—as a person, as a woman, and as an athlete. I think that I learnt that you need people to come alongside and help you through that and I'm grateful to have a great support system around me," she added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will first show her prowess at the upcoming Grand Slam Track League 2025. She will later aim to win back her glory at the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Tokyo later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback