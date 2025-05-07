Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre reacts to Olympic medalist's heartwarming message on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband and former NFL player Andre Levrone recently reacted to the world champion hurdler's heartwarming message on her Instagram profile. The couple celebrated their third marriage anniversary on May 5.

McLaughlin-Levrone posted a note on her Instagram profile on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary. She wished Andre Levrone all the love on the special occasion, writing:

"Oh how fast 3 years of marriage have already flown by… cherishing all of the moments with you. Happy Anniversary my love."

The former NFL player responded by sharing the post on his Instagram story. He wrote in the caption:

"And counting...."

Levrone met Sydney McLaughlin in 2020 through a mutual friend on Instagram. In her autobiography 'Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith,' the Olympic champion hurdler wrote about their first date and what attracted her towards Levrone. McLaughlin-Levrone wrote:

“As I walked up to the restaurant, I saw Andre for the first time. The first thing I noticed was his height. At six-foot-three, he was much taller than I expected. The second was his outfit choice: a Jordan sweatsuit. I had on jeans, a cute top, and some New Balance sneakers. And the restaurant had an average ambience. I felt like asking him, 'You do know we're on a date, right?' Later, Andre would tell me he'd intentionally chosen a casual meeting and an outfit I might see him wearing on an ordinary day. He wanted to be a genuine version of his everyday self.”

Levrone's demeanor impressed the world record holder, and within a year, the duo got engaged. On May 5, 2022, the couple tied the knot at the Early Mountain Vineyards resort in Madison, Virginia.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone talks about transition to new event after back-to-back wins

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is on cloud nine. The world record holder for women's 400m hurdles has won both the long hurdle meets of the Grand Slam Track editions held at Kingston and Miami, respectively.

Following her victory at the Miami edition of the Grand Slam Track, Mclaughlin-Levrone talked about the need to improve her technique, especially if she needed to compete in the short hurdles event. In her conversation with the media, the Olympic champion remarked [via FloTrack]:

"If we are actually gonna go to the short hurdles, definitely wanna work on my hurdle technique for sure and those girls are running really fast, so I would love to go out there, challenge myself. I would love to hopefully PR and challenge myself in the one which would just help me with my sprint mechanics, help me with my hurdle technique and yeah just put myself in a different position than I'm used to."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be next seen in action at the Philadelphia edition of the Grand Slam Track league. The third edition will be held in Philadelphia from May 30 onwards.

