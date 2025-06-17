Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's rival Femke Bol eyes major race in Dutch colors after Stockholm Diamond League exploits

Femke Bol is looking forward to representing the Netherlands at the European Athletics Team Championships. The sprinter, who has been battling with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone for the world leading time this year, recently emerged victorious at the 2025 Stockholm Diamond League event.

McLaughlin-Levrone and Bol are two of the most accomplished athletes to ever compete in the 400m hurdles. The former has maintained her dominance and holds the world record in the event. McLaughlin-Levrone set the record at the Paris Olympics with a time of 50.37s. Bol's best time in the event is 50.95s.

The Dutch athlete is looking forward to competing at the European Athletics Team Championships, which will take place from June 27 to June 29 in Madrid, Spain. She confirmed her presence at the event with a post on her Instagram stories, writing:

"400 m at European team champs next week"

Femke Bol holds the indoor record in the 400m, having set a time of 49.17s in Glasgow in 2024. She also holds the second and fourth fastest times recorded in the discipline. The Dutch athlete has won all her relays and individual races so far since the turn of the year, and will be keen to maintain that record at the European Athletics Team Championships.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on her recent experiment at the Philadelphia meet of Grand Slam Track

Meanwhile, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran the 100m and 100m hurdles races at the Grand Slam Track event in Philadelphia. While she failed to win a medal in either of the races, the 400m hurdles world record holder and four-time Olympic gold medalist was proud of herself for taking a risk and competing in a new event against seasoned campaigners.

McLaughlin-Levrone finished fifth in the 100m hurdles and second in the 100m race, with Ackera Nugent coming out on top in both races. Afterwards, she shared a post on Instagram, writing:

"Took a risk, and regret nothing! Hills and valleys alike make the journey beautiful. Philly you were amazing! 🫶🏽🤍"

Despite failing to win any of her races in Philadelphia, McLaughlin-Levrone has enjoyed a strong start to her season. From dominating meets in Kingston and Miami to experimenting with short sprints, the athlete has been making every meet count.

Femke Bol and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are expected to go head-to-head later this year with the 2025 World Athletics Championships set to take place in September in Tokyo, Japan.

