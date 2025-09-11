Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s training partner Athing Mu debuts new hairstyle after World Championships setback

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s training partner, Athing Mu, debuted a new hairstyle after after missing out on a spot at the 2025 World Championships. Mu was eliminated in the semifinals of the 800m, finishing fourth in her heat with a time of 1:59.79 at the U.S. Track and Field Championships.On Wednesday, September 10, McLaughlin-Levrone’s training partner went for a makeover, opting for a short hairstyle. The athlete unveiled her new look by posting a video story on Instagram.Screenshot of story (IG/@athiiing)Athing Mu has been struggling to regain her form this season, mainly after suffering a devastating fall in the final of the U.S. Olympic Trials last year. Mu tripped and fell in the first 200m of the women’s 800m at the trials, which prevented her from defending her title in Paris.Mu had only run three 800m this season. She ran her first 800m of 2025 at the Prefontaine Classic on July 5 and finished last with a time of 2:03.44. She improved at the Ed Murphey Track Classic on July 12, lowering her time to 2:00.42 and placing sixth. Meanwhile, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is set to compete in the 400m flat at the World Athletics Championships, scheduled for September 13-21.Athing Mu makes her feelings known after missing World Championships spotAthing Mu at 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: GettyAthing Mu’s bid for Worlds came in her third 800m race of the season at the USATF Outdoor Championships in early August. She advanced through the opening round and then ran a season’s best of 1:59.79 in the semifinal, but placed fourth in her heat and did not qualify for the final.In a post-race interview with Citius Mag, Athing Mu stressed the importance of continuing to show up, race, and put herself out there in front of fans and media, with the support of her team, no matter where she is in her season or career:&quot;I can say that I have been very resilient. It's been pretty tough,&quot; Mu said. &quot;These are pretty drastic and dramatic things that happen. And so I think just being able to continue to come out and just pick myself back up, especially my team too, and just coming out and choosing to race and choosing to be out in front of all the media, all the fans and everything, no matter where I am in my season, in my career, I think was a pretty big thing.&quot;Mu is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, having won the women’s 800m and the 4x400m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.