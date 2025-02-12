Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares a glimpse of her work day as she explores pursuits beyond track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gave a glimpse into her workday off the track in her latest update ahead of the 2025 track season. The athlete hasn't yet opened her new track season and is expected to compete in the Grand Slam Track League.

The American is gearing up for the upcoming events of the new track season and has been sharing glimpses of her training session. She also shares frequent updates with her training partners Athing Mu and Maya Aviezer as the trio train under Bobby Kersee.

However, McLaughlin-Levrone recently gave a glimpse of her workday off the track. She took to her Instagram story, sharing a mirror selfie with all the studio equipment in the background and a halogen light on top of the mirror, which seemed like a shoot. She added a caption that read:

"A different type of work day."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story (@sydneymclaughlin16)

The athlete was last seen on track during the Diamond League Finals in Brussels in September 2024. Initially, she wasn't eligible to run as she did not compete in any of the other Diamond League events that year. However, in honor of her Olympic achievement, two special races, including the 200m and 400m dashes, were executed for her to participate in the competition.

Ahead of this, she solidified her position as a 400m hurdler by delivering a dominant performance at the Paris Olympics. She clocked an impressive world record of 50.37s in the event, besting Anna Cockrell and Femke Bol.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about surpassing the 50-second mark in the 400m hurdles

American Olympic Champion, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone- Source: Getty

In an interview with World Athletics in December last year, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about crossing the 50-second mark in the 400m hurdles. She is one of the most renowned athletes in the event, having broken the world record six times.

In the interview, she revealed that she had aimed to break the 50-second mark; however, she felt it would happen naturally.

“That definitely is on my mind for sure. An athlete would naturally want to do that. Whether that happens or not is up to God. I’m just going to work for it, I can’t put a number on it. It may be me, or maybe an athlete in five or 10 years from now. So I’m just going to continue to try to be the best I can be and if it comes it comes, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

“But I think for me it’s just the desire to improve. Every time you go back to the table and look at it, there is always something you can do better. It’s exciting in the hurdles, that there is always something you can improve on,” she added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also won a gold medal in the women's 4x400 relay at the Paris Olympics, where she ran the fastest leg with a split of 47.70s. She and her team clocked an American record of 3:15.27.

