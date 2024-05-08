From meeting in 2020 through a common friend to celebrating their second wedding anniversary, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone Jr. have come a long way. The two exchanged vows on May 6, 2022, marking two years since their union in Madison, Virginia, and the Olympian had a sweet message for her husband, a former NFL player, on the special day.

The American hurdler took to Instagram to share a series of three mushy pictures with her better half. Both donned white attires as the pictures showcased their strong bond. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared a sweet anniversary wish in the post's caption, writing:

"Two years of marriage down, forever to go 🫶🏽🤍🐻 5.6 I love, loving you.🥹"

The couple made their relationship public on social media in December 2020. Andre posted an adorable picture of them and expressed,

"Heaven Sent❤️"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone Jr.'s love story

After meeting in 2020 through a common friend, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone tied the knot, nine months after getting engaged, in front of the picturesque ambiance of the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia.

The hurdle phenom shared a bunch of wholesome pictures of Andre's proposal on August 25, 2021, on her social media. She shared a beautiful message for her then-fiance in the caption of the post.

After getting married, the couple spoke to PEOPLE and expressed their excitement about starting a new life.

"We've been waiting for this day for a very long time so just excited that it's finally here and we can say we're married, said McLaughlin."

Levrone Jr. chimed in with his thoughts about the marriage. He expressed,

"With having the majority of all of our planning and whatever anxiety out of the way beforehand, as we stood at the altar and looked each other in the eye, we literally, like, held eternity in that moment."

The couple never fails to showcase their bond through their multiple adorable social media pictures.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is now preparing to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The track and field world is eager to see if the two-time Olympic medalist will increase her Olympic medals tally this year.