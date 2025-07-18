Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turns heads in $3,272 Victoria Beckham gown with husband Andre Levrone at ESPYs

American sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attended the 2025 ESPY Awards in a Victoria Beckham Cami Gown worth $3,272, as listed on Farfetch. She made an appearance at the award ceremony alongside her husband, Andre Levrone, whom she has been married to since 2022. This was not the first time McLaughlin-Levrone attended the ESPYs, as she first made an appearance in 2016 when she earned the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year award.McLaughlin-Levrone is regarded as one of the best sprinters in the world. She specializes in the 400m and 400m hurdles events, and holds multiple records to her name in them. The four-time Olympic gold medal winner and 3-time World Championship gold medal winner first gained recognition on the international stage when she qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming the youngest U.S Olympic track and field athlete since 1980 to do so.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attended the 2025 ESPY Awards, where she presented the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. She was also a nominee for the Best Athlete in Women's Sports award. The sprinter rocked a Victoria Beckham Cami Gown, a white, sleeveless, floor-length evening gown worth $3,272. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydney McLaughlin-Levrone last competed at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, where she was placed first in the 400m event.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares heartfelt message for Andre Levrone on their anniversarySydney and Andre at the World Athletics Awards 2024 - Source: GettySydney McLaughlin-Levrone penned a heartfelt message for her husband, Andre, on the occasion of their third anniversary. Andre was a former American football wide receiver and has played on multiple occasions in the NFL and NCAA competitions.In a post on Instagram, McLaughlin-Levrone wrote:&quot;Oh how fast 3 years of marriage have already flown by… 🫶🏽💍🤍 cherishing all of the moments with you. Happy Anniversary my love! 🥹&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcLaughlin-Levrone first met Andre through Instagram, with Sydney eventually realizing that he was the &quot;one&quot; after talking for four days. She has also said that Andre was her biggest supporter. She said, via People:“I'm so grateful for Andre because he understands the athlete life, the day-to-day, what it takes, and all the little things,” she said. “We're very similar just in how we're wired because of that, which helps us understand each other. We've definitely developed our routine and he understands when I'm locked in.&quot;Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is set to compete next at the London Diamond League on Saturday.