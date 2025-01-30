Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turns heads in 'classy' look as she dons black high-collar top and stylish jacket

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone garnered attention with her classic black-coloured outfit. The athlete recently became the 2024 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.

The American hurdler had a terrific 2024 season as she delivered exceptional performances at the Paris Olympics. Following this, two special races were held at the Diamond League Finals, considering her remarkable performance at the Summer Games. Presently, the athlete is in her off-season and is gearing up for the upcoming 2025 track season.

Amid the training, McLaughlin-Levrone recently shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle where she wore a black-coloured high-collar top paired with dark-blue denims and layered it with a black jacket. She accessorised this outfit with gold earrings, a black purse, and black heels.

The post's caption read:

"Keeping it classy✨"

Ahead of her off-season, McLaughlin-Levrone proved her billing at the Paris Olympics by winning two gold medals. She won her first in the 400m hurdles, where she broke her own world record with a time of 50.37s. Following this, she bagged her second gold medal in the 4x400m relay race, where she and her team recorded an American record of 3:15.27.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about competing in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will next be seen competing in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, which will start in April 2025. During a post-race interview at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, the 25-year-old was asked by reporters about the event.

"Yeah, I think it'll be fun. Honestly, being able to do two events and kind of just challenge yourself also using some of those as training blocks, I think it's just going to be really cool to see that dynamic and see the sport grow in popularity. So, I'm excited to be a part of that in any way," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said.

During the same interview, another reporter asked her about competing in two events at Johnson's meet. Replying to this, she said (3:38 onwards):

“It's always a possibility absolutely. So, I think yeah that's the exciting thing is I'm blessed with the ability kind of to switch some of these events and do different things and so yeah love challenging myself that's definitely a possible duo right there.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the first athletes to be selected for Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League.

