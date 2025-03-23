Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turns heads in a glamorous red gown with a sweet message

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone drew significant attention with her glamorous red outfit in her latest update. The American hurdler is expected to start her season by competing at the Michael Johnson Grand Slam Track.

Laughlin-Levrone had an exceptional 2024 season as she won gold medals in the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics. She clocked an impressive world record of 50.37s in the 400m hurdles, besting Anna Cockrell and Femke Bol. Following this, she and her team clocked 3:15.27 in the 4x400m hurdles to stand atop the podium.

Following the Paris Olympics, she also ran in the Diamond League Finals, where two special races were created for her to compete as she did not fit the eligibility criteria for the regular race. After this event, the hurdler went into her off-season and frequently shared her downtime shenanigans on her social media.

Most recently, she shared a picture of her donning a red gown and also added a sweet message in the caption. The athlete posed in front of a scenic view with beautiful flowers in the background. The post's caption read:

"All love over here ❤️"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is expected to run in the 400m flat race at the Grand Slam Track.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about handling tough situations as an athlete

In a recent interview with World Athletics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about overcoming struggles as an athlete. She expressed her dedication to hard work and continuous self-improvement. She also emphasized that the path to success is challenging and demands determination.

She further mentioned that this mindset has helped her become a good person on and off the track.

"I love pushing boundaries in general whether its in track and field or just in life and so Being able to step on the track every single day and figure out how to be better than I was the day before is something I pride myself on and I want to continue doing so and show that it is possible with hard work and determination," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said.

She added:

"The road is not always going to be easy, but it’s about your attitude and how you face those challenges that is going to shape you—as a person, as a woman, and as an athlete. I think that I learnt that you need people to come alongside and help you through that and I'm grateful to have a great support system around me."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was the first athlete to be signed by Michael Johnson for his Grand Slam Track League, which is slated to commence in April 2025.

