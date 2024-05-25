"Taking the entire sport to the next level" - Fans react to Noah Lyles donning F1-inspired Adidas outfit before a race

Athletic fans recently showered their admiration towards Noah Lyles' stunning F1-inspired Adidas outfit ahead of the 2024 Adidas Atlanta Games. Lyles has always been confident in experimenting with unique looks which the fans seem to like.

At the recent 2024 Adidas Atlanta Games, he was seen donning an F1-inspired black and purple Adidas outfit, which he paired with a white t-shirt. The American sprinter paired the look with a sporty green and black cap and popping glasses.

He was seen donning a sports watch, a big bead chain, and his signature World Championships ring. The fans' attention was immediately drawn to the briefcase carried by the 26-year-old. Lyles secured the victory in the men's 150m in Atlanta.

Fans who were amazed by the World Champion's appearance presented themselves in the Instagram comments. One of them expressed their love by crediting Lyles for taking the sport to greater heights and wrote:

"Taking the entire sport to the Next Level🔥"

Screenshot of Instagram post.

A fan conveyed their love for the sprinter while voicing their desire to watch him compete in Paris.

"I just love this guy…..wish I could come to Paris just to see him."

Screenshot of Instagram post.

A few fans referred to him as the "greatest" and compared his legacy with legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

"The greatest."

"He chasing Usain Bolt legacy while building his own on top of it. I respect it 💪🏿"

Screenshot of Instagram post.

Here are a few other reactions from fans:

"Smoked this video, the upgrade is evident."

Screenshot of Instagram post.

"Can’t wait to see what you do at Hayward!"

Screenshot of Instagram post.

Noah Lyles expresses after recording an American record at 2024 Atlanta Games: "I’m going to run faster than any other year"

Noah Lyles secures top place in the 150m at the 2024 Atlanta Games.

Noah Lyles showed his prospects as a formidable athlete in the Olympic year at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta Games held on Saturday, May 18.

He clocked a stunning 14.41 seconds in the men's 150m to create an American record, leaving behind Zharnel Hughes and Alexander Ogando, who recorded 14.66 and 14.86 seconds, respectively.

During an interview with Citius Mag after the race, Lyles asserted confidence in running faster in the 2024 Olympic year as his 14.41 seconds equaled Tyson Gay's record, whose 100m personal best is 9.96 seconds.

“This means I’m going to run faster than any other year. I mean Tyson Gay's a 9.69 runner. In my head, I’m like, 'Shoot, I’m ready to go 9.6.’ That’s what I’m thinking.”

Noah Lyles' American record fell short of only 0.06s of Usain Bolt's world record set in 2009.