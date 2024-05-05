"Talk all the s**t you want, I'm the sixth fastest woman in this sport ever": When Sha'Carri Richardson finished last in her 1st race after suspension

Sha'Carri Richardson, the two-time World Championship gold medalist, has been one of the most prominent track and field athletes in the American circuit. Her performances have brought numerous laurels to the USA in global competitions. However, there have also been instances when the Texas native faced strong setbacks, such as during the 2021 Diamond League in Eugene.

During the meeting, Richardson failed to produce a decent performance. The Texas native finished last in the event with a run time of 11.14 seconds in the 100m sprint.

Even though the performance contrasted with the caliber of Richardson, it was quite understandable keeping in mind that it was her comeback race after a one-month ban (due to her positive cannabis test).

However, it was not her performance that created the buzz among the fans but it was her statements after the event. After the conclusion of the race, Richardson was heard boasting about being the sixth fastest female athlete in the world after she registered a run time of 10.72 seconds in April 2021.

In the post-match interview, she said:

"This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s**t you want. Because I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game ever and can’t nobody ever take that from me."

She further remarked:

"I wanted to be able to come and perform after having a month off and dealing with all I was dealing with. I’m not upset with myself at all."

All about Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension during the Tokyo Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'carri Richardson was all set to make her Olympic debut in 2020 in Tokyo. The Texas native qualified for the Women's 100m Sprint after she registered a run time of 10.86 seconds at the US Track and Field trials.

However, Richardson's positive cannabis test just before the tournament changed her course of action for the Olympic Games. Owing to the positive results, she was restricted from taking part in the event by the United States Anti-Doping Agency and was also handed a one-month ban.

The two-time World Championship gold medalist tested positive for THC, the main component in marijuana and hemp. Sha'Carri Richardson later revealed on NBC's Today Show that she smoked marijuana after she heard the news of her biological mother's death from a reporter.