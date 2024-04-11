"Talk of a suicidal move to the sport" - Fans react to the new streaming service of Diamond League and its potential impact

Fans recently reacted to the announcement of streaming services for Diamond League.

On Thursday, April 10, 2024, FloSports, operator of FloTrack signed a deal with the Wanda Diamond League to stream 14 League Meets. The meet was previously broadcast by NBC's networks and Peacock with a $5.99/month or $59.99/year subscription.

The FloTrack subscription saw a substantial surge in prices, costing $29.99/month or $149.99/year, failing to impress the fans. Moreover, the streaming of the home meet, the Prefontaine Classic 2025 is also excluded from the package.

Expand Tweet

One of the fans expressed their dissent with the new streaming offerings, citing it as a "suicidal move" for the sport.

"Talk of a suicidal move to the sport. Let's make track & field a niche showing for the wealthy and damn the common folk. Brilliant way to stagnate T&F interest."

Expand Tweet

Other fans conveyed their resentment towards the new services, highlighting the price hike and the poor streaming quality, as one of them wrote,

"Sure, take a sport trying to grow and put it on a niche service that also costs more. good job. no notes."

Expand Tweet

A fan criticized the decision, stating it as a mediocre way to promote the sport striving to expand.

"Dammit! The sport continues to take away viewers. Peacock is getting bigger. There is no way this helps increase the reach of the sport. Short-sighted," a fan wrote.

"What an awful decision. Flotrack has killed track and field," a fan opined.

"US track fans need to sign up to a VPN and get coverage from overseas," another fan said.

Diamond League Series 2024 is scheduled to start on April 20

With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, the fans are in to witness a few electrifying performances at the 2024 Series commencing on April 20, 2024, with its first meet in Xiamen, China.

The schedule for the 2024 Diamond League Series is given below.

20 April 2024 -Xiamen Diamond League -Erget Stadium, Xiamen (CHN)

24 April 2024 - Shanghai Diamond League - Shanghai Stadium - Shanghai (CHN)

10 May 2024 - Doha Diamond League - Doha (QAT)

19 May 2024 - Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de RabaT - Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah - Rabat (MAR)

25 May 2024 - Prefontaine Classic - Hayward Field - Oregon (Eugene)

3O May 2024 - Bislett Games - Bislett Stadion - Oslo (NOR)

02 June 2024 - Bauhaus - Galan – Olympia Stadion - Stockholm (SWE)

07 July 2024 - Meeting de Paris - Stade Charlety - Paris (FRA)

12 July 2024 - Herculis - Stade Loius II - Monaco (MON)

20 July 2024 - London Athletics Meet - Olympic Stadium - London (GBR)

22 August 2024 - Athletissima - Stade Olympique de la Pontaise - Lausanne (SUI)

25 August 2024 - Kamila Skolimowska Memorial - Stadion Slaski - Chorzow (POL)

29 August 2024 - Golden Gala - Stadio Olimpico - Roma (ITA)

05 September 2024 - Weltklasse - Zurich (SUI)

13 and 14 September 2024 - Memorial Van Damme -Boudewijnstadion - Bruxelles (BEL)