"Tampons do not belong in boys' bathrooms"- Riley Gaines hits back with a clear message to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Riley Gaines recently criticized Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for allowing tampons in boys' bathrooms. While speaking at a rally supporting House File 12, she argued that such policies ignore biological differences and hurt female athletes.

Around 200 people attended the rally, including former NFL player Jack Brewer. The Minnesota House rejected House File 12, with all 66 Democratic representatives voting against it.

On Monday, March 3, Alpha News shared the video of Gaines speaking at the rally on X. In the video, she said:

"I would urge all of you to stay on the throttle, full gas I mean, pedal to the metal all the way here and last thing that I really feel compelled to mention, and this is a direct message to Governor Walls: tampons do not belong in boys' bathrooms."

Controversies over transgender female athletes grew after US President Trump issued an executive order banning them from competing in women's sports.

When Riley Gaines voiced her opinion on transgender athletes in women's sports

Riley Gaines at the House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX - Source: Getty

During the NCAA Women's Swimming Championships in March 2022, Riley Gaines tied with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas from the University of Pennsylvania. Both swimmers finished 200-yard in fifth place. However, the committee awarded Thomas, leaving Gaine with no trophy. NCAA officials told her that she would receive hers later.

Following the controversy, Gaines has spoken out about the issue and also asked famous athletes like Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles to take a stand against transgender participation in women's sports.

Following US President Donald Trump's executive order to ban transgender female athletes from competing in female sports, the former NCAA swimmer has been actively voicing her opinions on the issue.

Previously, in April 2024, Riley Gaines said (via desert.com):

“I don’t think a third category (for transgender athletes) would suffice. Because at the end of the day, you would still very much have males competing against females, So, do you further break it down between males who identify as women? And then, do you go even further? Again, fairness and safety matter, even on the men’s side between men who started puberty blockers before puberty for example, and it’s just too much.”

In February 2025, Trump signed the order following the controversy over Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's participation in the 2024 Paris Games. The boxer injured Italian opponent, Angela Carini, within 46 seconds.

In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified Khelif from the Women's World Boxing Championships, claiming that the DNA tests showcased the presence of XY chromosomes.

