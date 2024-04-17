Tara Davis-Woodhall gets her 'signature look' tattooed ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Tara Davis-Woodhall, who is the undefeated indoor long jump champion, is gearing for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Last month, she added the world indoor championship title to her kitty with a jump of 7.07 m.

Davis-Woodhall has climbed up the ladder from a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest to gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, in March 2024.

And now, the American long jumper is eyeing gold in Paris. She recently got a new tattoo done to go with her look for the upcoming international multi-sport event that comes every four years.

Davis-Woodhall took to X (formerly Twitter) to flaunt her tattoo to her thousands of fans and followers:

"Forever have my hat and boots on me," she captioned the post.

Her latest tattoo reflects her Texas roots, thus the cowboy hat and boots, illustrating her 'signature look'.

"Every time someone says I am a world champion, it really hits me" - Tara Davis-Woodhall

Tara Davis-Woodhall at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Three

Davis-Woodhall, 24, has been taking one step at a time to reach her goal. She has been perfecting her long jump and targets as well. The American athlete told CNN Sport in early April, 2024, that finishing second place at last year's World Championship in Budapest was a blessing in disguise.

"I feel like it showed me that you can work harder...I love second, I love my medal, don't get me wrong," she said. "But I had gold at one point during that competition and it was swiped right from me."

Davis-Woodhall opened up on the overwhelming feeling of being a world champion in Glasgow. The athlete added:

"Everytime someone says I'm a world champion, it really hits me. I really did this. I am so happy, so grateful." (Via World Athletics)

Coach Travis Geopfert attributed Davis-Woodhall's latest world record jump to hard work. He told AP:

"The reason it happened is her commitment to consistency this year. Her fitness level is like it's never been."

Geopfert highlighted Davis-Woodhall's commitment:

"It's her commitment to everything. The weight room, nutrition, sleep, all of that has just been phenomenal."

Texas native Davis-Woodhall was positioned sixth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics women's long jump final. This time around, she's aiming higher.

