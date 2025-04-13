Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, recently announced their first race of the 2025 track and field season after their winning performances at the 2024 Paris Games. The couple will be seen competing at the 2025 Drake Relays.

The event will be held from April 24 to 26 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. The road races will be held prior to the track and field season on April 19. The Drake Relays will feature 16 Silver Level events on the World Athletics Continental Tour. While Davis-Woodhall will compete in the long jump, Hunter will stand in the lineup for the 400m event.

At the 2024 Paris Games, Davis-Woodhall won a gold medal in the women's long jump event. After placing sixth at the Tokyo Games, she surpassed Germany's Malaika Mihambo and fellow teammate Jasmine Moore, who posted 6.98 and 6.96m. Davis-Woodhall achieved the feat after recording 7.10m. Woodhall collected his first Paralympic gold medal in the 400m. He also collected a bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m relay race.

The couple shared the winning moments from the Olympic and Paralympic competitions and wrote:

"Back on the track 04/26/25 @drakerelays"

Davis-Woodhall also shared the announcement on her social media and wrote:

"Back in the pit 💃🏽 4.26📍 @drakerelays"

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband Hunter Woodhall conclude their Olympic tour after the Paris Olympic victory

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall attend the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by WireImage)

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, were seen celebrating their Olympic and Paralympic victories by embracing a brief tour for six months. During the tour, which kicked off in Las Vegas, they attended multiple high-profile events and made media appearances. The couple also visited the Shriner's hospital, where the Paralympian started his athletics journey. They were seen flaunting their medals throughout the tour before concluding it in Las Vegas.

"The Olympic Tour has come to an end ❤️🥇 6 months of travel, meeting new people, having new experiences, and a little hustle," read the post. "We’re so grateful to have some time back home and get ready for the season. 🦿🦵🏾Can’t thank you all enough for changing our lives forever."

"P.S. kinda fun to start and end our tour in Vegas 😉," it added.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, became the first husband and wife pair to win gold medals at the same edition of the Olympics and Paralympics.

