Tara Davis-Woodhall left teary-eyed by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's incredible world-leading 400m hurdles performance during her season debut

Tara Davis-Woodhall was left teary-eyed following Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's remarkable performance at her 400m hurdles season debut. McLaughlin-Levrone competed in her season's first 400m hurdles at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet held on Friday, May 31 at the HBCU Campus, Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 2024 World Indoor Champion Davis-Woodhall was impressed at McLaughlin-Levrone's world-leading performance. The American sprinter and hurdler secured a gold medal in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, registering her previous world record of 51.46 seconds. She also won a gold medal in the event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, held on home soil, clocking the current world record of 50.68 seconds.

America's beloved hurdler had to remain dormant from the sport after citing a knee injury. She stepped back on the track in the 2024 Olympic year and competed in her first 400m hurdles after 22 months in Atlanta. The 24-year-old cruised to victory with a striking time of 52.70 seconds, setting a world lead. She defeated Smith Michelle and Claxton Grace, who posted 55.96 and 56.26 seconds, respectively.

The hurdler's triumphant comeback to the event touched the long jumper deeply, which was evident from her message on social media. While praising the hurdler, she stated that McLaughlin-Levrone's feat brought tears to her eyes.

"watching Syd finish that race brought ACTUAL tears to my eyes, " wrote Davis-Woodhall. "I’m so proud of her. Welcome back."

Tara Davis-Woodhall recorded her personal best at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta City Games

Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts after competing in the Women's Long Jump during the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Tara Davis-Woodhall has successfully displayed a streak of stunning performances in the Olympic season. She secured a gold medal in the women's long jump event at the 2024 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships held in February at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 24-year-old recorded a jump of 7.18m to secure the gold medal, leaving behind Jasmine Moore and Monae' Nichols, who posted 6.93 and 6.73 m, respectively. Further, she competed at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in March in Glasgow, topping the event with 7.07 m.

The Indoor Champion set her personal best outdoor jump of her career at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta City Games at the Piedmont Park in Georgia on May 18. She recorded two foul jumps in her third and fourth attempts. However, brushing it off quickly, she posted a striking 7.17m jump to secure the leading position.