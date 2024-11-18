Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up about letting go of childhood 'dream' for track and field career

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently opened up about one of her unfulfilled childhood dreams. The athlete is currently an assistant track and field cross-country coach at Kansas State University.

Davis-Woodhall had an eventful 2024 as she won her first Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Summer Games. She dominated the long jump event, where she took a leap of 7.10m to clinch the gold medal and beat the defending champion Malaika Mihambo, who claimed second place in the event.

Besides this, she also stood atop the podium at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow after jumping to a height of 7.07 m. She bested Monae Nichols and Fatima Diame, who secured second and third place after clocking 6.85m and 6.78m, respectively.

After enjoying her off-season following the Paris Olympics and amid fulfilling the role of an assistant coach, Tara Davis-Woodhall recently spoke about her childhood dream while she went to a beach with her husband, Hunter Woodhall. She shared a video of herself running on the beach with her phone and recording the dolphins in the water.

She further spoke about wanting to be a dolphin trainer.

"Can you believe dolphins were my favorite animal? Why did I give that up? Like, just a kid living her dream, wanna be a dolphin trainer."

The post's caption read:

"I can't believe I just gave up on that dream."

Tara Davis-Woodhall received a warm welcome from her coach for the new role

Tara Davis-Woodhall's coach, Travis Geopfert, gave the athlete a heartwarming welcome with a sweet note on the K-State Sports website. He lauded the athlete's skills and said that he loved coaching her.

"I'm thrilled to have Tara joining us at K-State. To say that she brings the energy is an understatement. I've loved coaching this young woman for the last three years and to bring her elite level experience to Manhattan is absolutely invaluable. She knows what it takes to be great, and she also fully understands the challenges of what life is like as both a student-athlete and as a professional athlete," Tara Davis-Woodhall's coach said.

He added:

"Her mentorship of these young student athletes is going to expedite their careers to an elite level in dramatic fashion. So excited to have TDW and her husband Hunter joining us in Manhattan!"

Tara Davis-Woodall was announced as the assistant coach of track and field at Kansas State University on August 2, 2024.

