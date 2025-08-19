  • home icon
Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts as Naomi Osaka turns up the glamour in grey dress at promotion event of her new documentary

By Amitha Reji George
Published Aug 19, 2025 17:03 GMT
Tara Davis Woodhall
Tara Davis Woodhall and Naomi Osaka Source : Getty

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall has reacted to tennis star Naomi Osaka’s striking look on NBC’s Today Show. Osaka appeared there days before the US Open to promote her documentary, “The Second Set,” set to premiere on August 24 on Tubi.

Osaka wore a muted gray belted dress featuring a deep V-neckline and long sleeves, paired with black tights and brown ankle-strap heels. She complemented the dress with a matching handbag and accessorized with bold earrings and a bracelet.

In a receent post on Instagram, Osaka gave fans a look at the outfit.

The post quickly drew admiration from fans and fellow athletes, with Davis-Woodhall posting emojis:

“😍😍😍😍😍”
Meanwhile, Davis-Woodhall is enjoying a strong season of her own. She won her third consecutive national title at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, securing her spot on the U.S. women’s long jump team for September’s World Championships in Tokyo. Joining her will be world indoor champion Claire Bryant and Tokyo Olympian Quanesha Burks.

Davis-Woodhall fouled her first two attempts before registering a 6.92m jump in the third round, which placed her second behind Claire Bryant’s 6.97m. She then improved in the following rounds, recording 7.11m and 7.12m in her fourth and fifth attempts.

Osaka, meanwhile, has entered the US Open mixed doubles championship, where she will partner with Gael Monfils. The duo lost to Lorenzo Musetti and Caty McNally in the opening round.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on the Paris Olympics gold medal

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflected on her Olympic journey and her first-ever gold medal in the long jump at the Paris Games. Having first competed at the Tokyo Olympics, where she finished sixth, Davis-Woodhall delivered a breakthrough performance in Paris. She secured gold with a jump of 7.10m.

“I saw my dream come true. I have been dreaming of becoming an Olympic gold medallist for as long as I can remember. I started track and field when I was four, so the first Olympics I watched, I knew I wanted to be an Olympian. I knew I wanted to see myself on a podium and hear my national anthem play,” Davis-Woodhall said. (via Olympics' official website)

Up next, Tara Davis-Woodhall will return to the World Championships. She won the silver medal in the 2023 World Athletics Championships with a jump of 6.91m, behind Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta, who claimed gold with 7.14m.

