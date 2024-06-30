Taylor Swift in awe of Simone Biles' performance using her song at the U.S. Olympic Trials, asserts confidence in win at the qualifiers

Simone Biles delivered a significant floor routine on Day 2 of the US Gymnastics Trials, with Taylor Swift's soundtrack "Ready for it?" and Travis Scott's "Delresto" playing in the background. This captured the attention of Swift herself, and she left a note cheering Biles on for the trials.

Biles delivered an exceptional performance in the floor routine, receiving a 14.850 score. Along with her flips and twists in the routine, another special aspect of it was Taylor Swift's song from her album 'Reputation'. This garnered the attention of Swift who was in awe after witnessing the 27-year-old's performance on her song.

The American star took to X (formerly twitter) and re-posted the video of Biles' performance and wrote:

"Watched this so many times and still unready. She's ready for it tho 👏👏👏❤️"

Trending

Expand Tweet

This wasn't the first time that Taylor Swift spoke about the gymnastics GOAT; she also had rallied in support of Biles during the 2021 Olympics amid her mental health concerns.

Taylor Swift on Simone Biles' mental health concerns

Simone Biles went through mental health struggles during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she withdrew from the team competition after experiencing the twisties. She opened up about her anxiety and panic attacks and her mental health issues. Amidst all this, Taylor Swift provided a message for the gymnast that said,

"Her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human, and that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo."

To this, Biles reacted:

"I'm crying. How special. I love you @taylorswift13."

Expand Tweet

Adding to this, Swift stated that she was "lucky" to witness Simone Biles performing, and laid stress on the gymnast's strength amidst mental health struggles. She further added:

"I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

Expand Tweet

Simone Biles is looking to book a berth at the Paris Olympics after her withdrawal during the Tokyo Games. She has already produced some impressive performances so far this season, having won the Core Hydration Classic.