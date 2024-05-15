"Taylor Swift only person or company that stepped up"- Flavor Flav admits the Pop Icon being the only celebrity to support US Women's Water Polo Team

Rapper Flavor Flav has stepped up to fund the US Women's Water Polo Team at the Paris Olympics after listening about the struggles of female athletes. He recently revealed no other celebrities, except Taylor Swift, came forward to help him in this initiative. The pop singer showed a grand gesture by gifting tickets for her concert to the team.

Flav witnessed a post by captain Maggie Steffens on social media that spoke about the qualification of the US Women's Water Polo Team and the struggles faced by female athletes.

The post's caption read,

"Many of my teammates aren’t just badass champions, but also teachers, business owners, coaches, physicians assistants, and more. Some may not know this, but most Olympians need a 2nd (or 3rd) job to support chasing the dream (myself included!)

She also added,

Especially female sports and female athletes."

Flav left a comment on this post stating,

"As a girl dad and supporter of all women's sports- imma personally sponsor you my girl. Whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team."

Right after this, the rapper reached out to Taylor Swift for treating the entire US Women's water polo team with her concert. The singer gifted the entire team and the staff tickets for her Eras Tour for free. On this, Flav posted on X, saying,

"Taylor the only person or company that stepped up so far👀"

Not only this, the rapper also praised Swift for her gesture on his X account. He expressed,

"If you want a reason to love Taylor Swift some more, the water polo coach and I reached out to Taylor and her team to buy a huge amount of tickets and Taylor, being the QUEEN that she is,,, gave the whole team and coaches and staff tickets for free."

The 2024 Paris Qualification of the US Women's Water Polo Team

The US Women's Water Polo Team is one of the most talented teams with a remarkable history. The team has clinched Olympic gold medals thrice, nabbed four World Championship titles, and three world cups, among other laurels.

They once again proved their prowess by qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024 at the Pan American Games. They trounced Canada with a score of 20-11 and grabbed the 2023 Pan American Games victory. With this feat, they earned their spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The US Women's water polo team inculcates some of the top-notch athletes in their team. The women's water polo roster for the Olympics consists of Amanda Longan, Madeline Musselman, Tara Prentice, Rachel Fattal, Jenna Flynn, Margaret Steffens, Jordan Raney, Ryann Neushul, Emily Ausmus, Kaleigh Gilchrist. Ava Johnson, and Ashleigh Johnson.

Before performing at the Pan American Games, three-time water polo Olympic champion Steffens admitted that maintaining their position on the top is one of the most difficult things. She expressed,

"The hardest part of the journey is staying at the top. You think about hiking a mountain or climbing a mountain, and no one really talks about staying there.”

She further added,

"People talk about getting there, and then what? For us, it’s thinking about how do you stay there? It’s really difficult. The winds are high, you’re tired, you’re hungry."

The US Women's Water Polo Team is looking forward to competing at the Paris Olympics 2024 and is counting the days for the same on social media.