Team Jamaica gets major boost as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Kishane Thompson and other top athletes set to headline World Relays

Team Jamaica has named a group of top athletes including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Kishane Thompson and Yohan Blake amomg others to represent the country at the World Athletics Relays scheduled to be held in Guangzhou, China from May 10, 2025.

Jamaican athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had recently shared an update on her official social media pages about returning to the track and sent out a strong message to her competitors. She made her 2025 season debut in the 100m at the Velocity Fest in Jamaica. On the other hand double Olympic Champion, Shericka Jackson who faced a major heartbreak last year by missing out on the Paris Olympics title defence due to an injury competed in the Miramar International in April 2025 and continues training with the World Athletics Championships in foresight.

World Athletics recently released the particpant list for the World Relays scheduled later this year and Team Jamaica has one of the most promising set of athletes competing in 4x100m relay, 4x100m mixed relay, 4x400m relay and the 4x400m mixed relay.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Tia Clayton and Tina Clayton are some of the top female athletes named in the 4x100m relay pool. The men's 4x100m pool consists of Olympic silver medalists Yohan Blake, Kishane Thompson along with several other strong competitors.

These strong line of competitors will be a huge threat to other teams like the United States of America, Canada and United Kingdom among others.

Full list of Team Jamaica's Entries for World Relays ft Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates after the 100m heats during Athletics at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024: Day 7 - Source: Getty

The complete list of Team Jamaica's relay entries have been divided into two groups namely the 4x100m and the 4x400m. This will also include the athletes competing in the 4x400m mixed relay and the new introduced 4x100m mixed relay as well.

Athletes competing in the 4x100m and 4x100 mixed relay are as follows:

Women

Shericka Jackson

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Niesha Burgher

Serena Cole

Natasha Morrison Alana

Tia Clayton

Reid Krystal Sloley

Tina Clayton

Men

Kishane Thompson

Yohan Blake

Ackeem Blake

Julian Forte

Bryan Levell

Rasheed Foster

Rohan Watson

Javari Thomas

Athletes competing in the 4x400m and 4x400 mixed relay are as follows :

Women

Shana Kaye Anderson

Roneisha McGregor

Kelly-Ann Beckford

Ronda Whyte

Shiann Salmon

Stacey-Ann Williams

Jodean Williams

Men

Zandrion Barnes

Demar Francis Malik

Javier Brown

James-King

Rusheen McDonald

Delano Kennedy

Tarees Rhoden

