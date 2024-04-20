Team USA clinches 800 free relay gold at Tokyo Olympics after disqualification of Chinese swim team

With the 2024 Paris Olympics looming ahead, an update from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is making headlines in the swimming community.

The Chinese swimming team that participated in the 800 free relay at the Tokyo Olympics has been stripped of their gold medals. This will be now passed on to the US women's team who grabbed the second position in the 800 free relay.

The USA women's team was informed by USADA about the entire scenario, however, it was not revealed who tested positive from the Chinese team.

The Chinese swimmers made a world record of 7:40.33 in this event and because of the doping violation, they will be stripped of this as well. The USA team clocked a time of 7:40.73 and bagged a silver for themselves, while Australia finished third position with a timing of 7:41.50. The Australian team will now bump to silver from bronze.

Chinese swimmers who will be losing the gold medal are Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan, Zhanf Yufei, and Li Bingjie. In the prelims of this race, Dong Jie and Zhang Yifan swam for China.

The American swimmers who will be clinching gold for the Tokyo Olympics are Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, and Katie Ledecky. Bella Sims and Brooke Forde were a part of the heats.

After this upgrade, Ledecky's Olympic gold medal count will increase to eight and will make her one of only 15 people to have clinched eight or more golds in history. This will also increase the total number of gold won by the Americans in the Tokyo Olympics to 12 in swimming, surpassing the Australians.

Katie Ledecky's Olympic gold medals

Toyota US Open - Day 4

Katie Ledecky is one of the most powerful women celebrated in the swimming community. She now has eight Olympic gold medals and 21 World Championship titles.

At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, 15-year-old Katie Ledecky stunned the crowd with her excellent swim. She clinched gold in the 800m freestyle by clocking a time of 8:14.63. This was the then second-fastest effort of all time just behind Rebecca Addlington's world record of 8:14.10. With this, Ledecky also smashed the then-existing American record of 8:16.22 that was there since 1989.

In the 2016 Summer Olympics, she won back-to-back four gold medals in the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, and 4x200m freestyle relay.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Ledecky bagged two golds for herself, one in the 800m freestyle and another in the 1500m freestyle. Now with the USADA update, the 2020 Olympics gold count for Ledecky has jumped to three, including the 800 freestyle relay.