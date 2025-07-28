Team USA hits unexpected low in backstroke event at World Aquatics Championships for first time since 1908

The World Aquatics Championships featured a big upset as the US Men's team failed to advance to the semifinals of the 100m backstroke. This marks the first time since 1908 that the team has failed to qualify in the event at a Long Course World Championships or at an Olympic Games.The Chinese swimmer Qin Haiyang took the lead at the World Aquatics Championship in Singapore in the men's 100m breaststroke. Italian swimmer Nicolò Martinenghi followed Qin closely. Tommy Janton of the USA missed the semifinals, finishing in 18th place with 53.87 seconds, while the qualifying time was 53.78 seconds.Backstroke is one of the major events that has been dominated by the US swimmers. The US men have failed to qualify at the event at a Long Course World Championships or Olympic Games for the first time in 108 years.Tommy Janton and Jack Aikins were the US swimmers who failed to qualify. Swim Updates shared the remarkable stat on X.Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong were not present at the World Aquatics Championship, the two stood on the podium at the 2023 World Championships where Murphy won gold and Armstrong won bronze.US swimmers were dominating the season while Léon Marchand prepares for return at the World Aquatics Championships in SingaporeThe US men's team dominated at the 2025 World University Games in Germany, where they swam faster than what Janton and Aikins ran at the World Aquatics Championships. Will Modglin won silver in Berlin with 52.54 seconds, and Daniel Diehl swam 52.94, winning bronze.Tommy Janton won the US National title, finishing in 53.00, while Jack Aikins finished in second place with 53.19 seconds, and Daniel Diehl was third with 53.35.France’s Léon Marchand will also be back in the pool after his iconic gold medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Olympics account posted on Instagram that Marchand is back in the competition at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.One year ago today, France’s Léon Marchand lit up the pool in Paris 🇫🇷 🏊 He kicked off his golden run at #Paris2024 by claiming the 400m individual medley title in Olympic Record time, the first of his four individual golds! 🥇 Could he challenge his own world record this week at the World Championships in Singapore? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Gretchen Walsh has won the first gold medal for the USA in the 100m butterfly event at the Championships.