Team USA Nike Track and field Paris Olympics Kit Controversy: Everything explained

Last week at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, Nike gave fans a sneak peek of Team USA’s track and field uniforms for the upcoming Olympics. One particular piece amongst the many outfits, a unitard with a high-cut bikini line, went viral and led to many accusing the brand of sexualizing female athletes.

On April 11, the famous footwear brand hosted the “Nike on Air” event, where they displayed uniforms and kits for various sports and countries. Famous athletes from across the world, including Sha'Carri Richardson, A'ja Wilson, Athing Mu, and more modeled some of the brand's apparel for the 2024 Games.

However, fans zoomed in on one specific piece modeled on a mannequin. The piece in question was a red, white, and blue unitard that featured a questionably high-cut bikini line. Sports enthusiasts online were quick to comment on the uniform, accusing Nike of sexist design.

Several Olympic athletes themselves jumped into the conversation, questioning how they were expected to compete in that unitard. In the comments section of a post by Citius Magazine where the uniform was pictured, Team USA long jumper Tara Davis Woodhall said:

“Wait, my hoo-haa is going to be out.”

Former Olympian and hurdler Queen Claye also questioned the unitard’s cut, tagging the European Wax Center and writing:

“Would you like to sponsor Team USA for the upcoming Olympic Games!? Please and thanks.”

Two-time Paralympics silver-medalist Jaleen Roberts wrote:

“The mannequin’s standing still and everything is showing, imagine MID-FLIGHT.”

Katie Moon defends Nike amidst Team USA kit controversy

Despite the concerning design, pole-vaulting Olympic and World Champion Katie Moon was one of the athletes who came to the defense of the uniform. Taking to her social media platforms, the American assured fans that female athletes have around 20 uniforms to choose from. She also claimed that the unitard under scrutiny would probably look better on a human body than it does on a mannequin.

She wrote:

“I want to be clear and start by saying that what was shown on the mannequin was concerning, and warranted the response it received. I absolutely love people defending women, but we have at least 20 different combinations of a uniform to compete in with all the tops and bottoms available to us.”

“When you attack the buns and crop top saying something along the lines of it's "sexist" (which if that was our only choice, it would be), even if it's with the best of intentions, you're ultimately attacking our decision as women to wear it.”

Nike themselves defended the Team USA uniform by saying that they had worked closely with athletes on every step of the design process to ensure that it was comfortable and geared towards optimizing performance.

