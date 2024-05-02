Team USA at World Olympic Games Qualifier: Spencer Lee and Zain Retherford headline the battle for Paris Olympics 2024

Despite having won the 2024 Olympic Trials tournament in April, American wrestlers Spencer Lee and Zain Retherford are set to fly off to Istanbul, Turkey to compete one last time for the Olympic Qualifier.

Lee, who is a Pan-Amercian 2024 champion, made it into the 57 kg category. He defeated Zane Richards, who was the 2023 World Team member, in the semi-finals. He then beat 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Thomas Gilman in the final.

Former Penn State wrestling star Retherford is the reigning 70 kg world champion. He claimed the top position at the US Olympic Team Trials in the 65 kg division after defeating Nick Lee.

Lee and Retherford have made it to the Olympic Team, but both are not guaranteed to compete for Team USA at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. They have to win at the World Olympic Games Qualifier, which will held on May 9-12, in Istanbul.

Spencer Lee and Zain Retherford eye spot on Team USA

Spencer Lee at US Olympic Trial: Wrestling

Lee and Retherford are both ambitious about the upcoming Olympic Qualifier in Basksehir Genclik ve Spor Tesisleri, Istanbul. They will face competition from fellow American wrestlers Ellis Coleman, Dalton Roberts and Kamal Bey.

Two-time US national champion Lee has to be ranked in the top 3 at the World Olympic Qualifier. If he is not able to make it to the top 3, he will not be able to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024.

It's also competitive for Retherford, 28, who had been contemplating of retirement. The freestyle wrestling world champion told Olympics.com in a November 2023 interview that wins and losses are like a bouquet of flowers:

"In the same way, you have to leave accomplishments or losses in the past," he said. "That doesn't discredit the work that you put in, as it's still a beautiful moment when it happens."

Retherford added that at some point, one has to move on:

"You've got to leave your past behind you." (via Olympics.com)

He acknowledged the nervousness and the energy in wrestling:

"It's one on one against another person who is the best in their country," Retherford said. "It's an amazing competition but you put a lot on the line for this."

Lee and Retherford are preparing hard, in their respective divisions, for the Olympic qualifier to get a spot on Team USA.