Tearful Chae Campbell performs viral freshman floor routine on UCLA Bruins' senior night against Stanford

UCLA's Chae Campbell was in tears while performing her viral floor routine from her freshman year during the last home meet of her career. The eight-time All-American was in her fifth and final year with the Bruins.

Campbell's routine, which involves bending down to put her hand on the floor, spread like wildfire on the internet in 2021. Here, the U.S. junior champion kicks her leg into the air behind her and stomps her foot on the ground, and it was edited to the landings of other gymnasts landing short, seemingly making up for a coverup of the error.

The 23-year-old performed the routine again at UCLA's Senior Night on Sunday, March 9, and was emotional, both because of what the routine meant to her and because she was competing for the last time inside the Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins concluded the home season with a win over the No. 12 Stanford in front of a record 12,918 fans in attendance. UCLA was led by Olympic champion Jordan Chiles yet again in the all-around discipline, and she won the title in 39.750.

Campbell posted 9.750 on the uneven bars and led off the vault rotation to become the night’s first Bruin to breach a 9.900 as UCLA downed Stanford 197.675-197.100.

"Took me by surprise" - Chae Campbell on her viral floor routine

Chae Campbell at the Penn State v UCLA - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Bruin in 2024, Chae Campbell admitted that she didn't expect her floor routine to go viral and was taken by surprise when she first found out about it.

“I first saw it, and it took me by surprise because it was a normal video, and then it cut to me,” Campbell said. “It made me laugh so much, and I love it. … It is so funny what becomes a meme – you don’t think much of it.”

UCLA's floor routines have always been a treat to watch, with a recent example being Jordan Chiles' Prince-themed performance. However, Campbell's goal wasn't going viral.

“Going viral is not necessarily the goal, ever,” Campbell said. “If you’re focusing too much on going viral, it’s not going to be as good. It’s just making it a routine that you enjoy.”

The 23-year-old performed it again on her senior night in 2024 and now again this year as she bid farewell to the Pauley Pavilion. She has three perfect 10 scores in the floor exercise and a 2024 AAI Award Nominee.

